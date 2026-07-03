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Damian Lillard Bench Moda Center 2022
Sports

Damian Lillard Remains Committed to Portland, Tells Us Why He’ll Miss CJ McCollum so Much

The six-time All-NBA guard told us why he still wants to win a championship with the Trail Blazers after they revamped the roster at the trade deadline.

Adam Caparell1612 days ago
Trae Young Knicks Hawks MSG Playoffs 2021
Sports

Trae Young Reminds Knicks Fans They’re Mad at the Wrong Person

We caught up with the sharpshooter who will be an All-Star for the second time this weekend about why Knicks fans should direct their anger at somebody else.

Adam Caparell1613 days ago
Dwyane Wade Heat Cavaliers 2020 Retirement Ceremony
Sports

Dwyane Wade Talks About One of His Biggest Regrets (Featuring Kanye) and His Rock Star Heatles Days

The former Heat legend discusses his new book "Dwyane" and a few stories in it, like the time Kanye invited him to hear "Watch the Throne" before its release.

Adam Caparell1704 days ago
Kevin Garnett HOF Mohegan Sun 2021
Sports

Kevin Garnett Talks His Biggest Flex and How He Earned MJ’s Approval During a Rift With Scottie Pippen

We chatted up the NBA legend about his new doc dropping this week featuring a bunch of basketball A-listers who paint the picture of KG's impact and influence.

Adam Caparell1709 days ago
Canelo Alvarez Oct 2021 Treatment Getty
Sports

Canelo Alvarez Talks About Chasing History, Why Ryan Garcia Is 'Wasting His Talent'

Ahead of his showdown with Caleb Plant, we caught up with the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world to talk about becoming undisputed at 168 and more.

Adam Caparell1724 days ago
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Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
Sports

Justin Herbert Talks Chargers Season, Christopher Nolan Movies, Shopping Carts, and More

We talked to Los Angeles Chargers star QB Justin Herbert about life in LA, this NFL season, his love of movies, putting shopping carts away, and much more.

Zach Frydenlund1724 days ago
Clyde Drexler Big 3 2017
Sports

Clyde Drexler Talks Potential NBA 75 Snubs, Why Damian Lillard Deserves to Be on the List

We talked to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer about the unveiling of the NBA 75 this week since he has a vote and will surely be on the anticipated list.

Adam Caparell1733 days ago
Tyler Herro Heat Hawks Preseason 2021
Sports

Tyler Herro Talks Offseason Transformation, Missed Royalties, and New Docu-Series

We chatted with the Heat guard about bulking up during the summer while cameras followed his every move. But what about those "Tyler Herro" royalty checks?

Adam Caparell1744 days ago
Tyson Fury Robe WBC Belt 2021
Sports

Tyson Fury Remembers the Moment He 'Broke' Deontay Wilder 'Mentally, Physically, and Emotionally'

Before Fury-Wilder III goes down Saturday, we talked to the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world about the third fight between the rivals.

Adam Caparell1744 days ago
Carmelo Anthony Wolves Blazers 2021
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Laughs at Lakers Haters Questioning Team’s Construction, Talks New Memoir

We asked Melo about the lessons he wants readers to take away from his new book and why he wants critics to keep clowning on the new-look Lakers.

Adam Caparell1768 days ago
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Travis Kelce
Sports

Travis Kelce Is Ready for What's Next

We recently chopped it up with all-pro tight end Travis Kelce about his love of fashion, styling in the NFL, the Super Bowl loss, this new season, and more.

Zach Frydenlund1773 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal April 2021
Sports

Shaq Told Us Why Selling His Share of the Kings Was 'Heartbreaking'

He used to own a piece of the Kings. But Shaq's out of the ownership game and he told us why it was a tough, but necessary decision to divest his share.

Adam Caparell1782 days ago
Ben Affleck WynnBet 2021
Sports

How Larry Bird’s Spirit Helped Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Hit It Big in Las Vegas

We caught up with the A-list actor and director and he told us a great story featuring him and his equally famous friend after a visit to Larry Bird's home.

Adam Caparell1783 days ago
Jalen Hurts
Sports

Jalen Hurts Talks Eagles Expectations, His Admiration For Cam Newton, Eastbay Nostalgia, and More

Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts talks upcoming NFL season, his new Eastbay partnership, potential of DeVonta Smith, his admiration for Cam Newton, and more.

Mike DeStefano1783 days ago

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