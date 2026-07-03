Clot

Clot is a Hong Kong-based streetwear brand founded in 2003 by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon. It is known for integrating traditional Chinese symbols into modern silhouettes, creating limited-edition apparel that bridges Eastern heritage with global streetwear culture. Clot has partnered with Nike and Adidas on collections that highlight these cultural elements through unique fabric treatments and bold graphics. Its relevance in the streetwear scene comes from how it champions Chinese identity within a global fashion context, appealing to fans who value cultural storytelling in their clothing.

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Clot x Adidas Samba
Sneakers

Clot x Adidas Samba Espadrilles Are Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the latest Clot x Adidas Samba espadrilles.

Victor Deng12 days ago
A black Adidas sneaker with beige textured stripes and a velcro strap, featuring a gum sole.
Style

CLOT x Adidas Mundial by Edison Chen: How to Buy

Edison Chen's brand Clot and Adidas Originals have dropped the Mundial Collection, available on Complex.

Complex Staff75 days ago
Clot x Adidas Mundial Collection
Sneakers

Clot's Adidas Mundial Collection Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Clot x Adidas Mundial collection.

Victor Deng87 days ago
Clot x Adidas Superstar collab
Sneakers

The 'Coffee' Clot x Adidas Superstar Is Dropping on Complex

Here's how to buy the latest Clot x Adidas Superstar.

Victor Deng137 days ago
Bape x Clot x Adidas Superstar
Sneakers

Another Bape x Clot x Adidas Superstar Is Dropping Soon

Here's a detailed look at the latest Bape x Clot x Adidas Superstar collab.

Victor Deng227 days ago
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Clot x Adidas Pro Model
Sneakers

Clot Turned the Adidas Superstar into a Winter Boot

Here's how to buy the new Clot x Adidas Pro Model boots.

Victor Deng250 days ago
Edison Chen
Sneakers

Nike Is Suing Clot's Edison Chen (UPDATE)

Nike's suit against Chen alleges a breach of contract.

Victor Deng339 days ago
Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low
Sneakers

Edison Chen Unveils Clot x Adidas AE 1 Collab

The Clot founder shares an early look at his Adidas AE 1 Low collab on Instagram.

Victor Deng348 days ago
Three men modeling different outfits: one in a black shirt and shorts, another in a blue shirt and dark shorts, and the third in a white sweatshirt and shorts.
Style

5 Ways to Pack for Your 2025 Summer Vacation

Vacation outfits don’t have to be all Hawaiian shirts and Bermuda shorts. Complex Shop can help.

Shinnie Park414 days ago
Three models in different fashion styles: a dark outfit with a red hydrant, a brown leather jacket with a vase, and a layered casual look.
Style

Rice Nine Ten, Sago Studio, Afield Out & More: Leading AAPI Brands on Complex Shop

These 10 brands are proclaiming Asian heritage, community, and creativity through their designs.

Shinnie Park446 days ago
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Clot x Adidas Gazelle 'Silk'
Sneakers

These Clot x Adidas Gazelles Are Releasing Exclusively at ComplexCon Hong Kong

Here's how to buy the 'Silk' Clot x Adidas Gazelles.

Victor Deng488 days ago
Clot x Adidas Superstar LNY
Sneakers

Clot and Adidas Celebrate Lunar New Year With This Superstar Collab

Clot and Adidas' Lunar New Year collection releases tomorrow.

Victor Deng555 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Black Cement
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Including the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3, Clot x Adidas Gazelle, and more.

Victor Deng606 days ago
CactusCon ComplexCon Sphere
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All the Sneaker Launches at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas

Here's a full rundown of what's releasing at the two-day event.

Complex Staff610 days ago

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