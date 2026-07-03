C.J. Mccollum

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Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball up the court during a New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors game in April 2026.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Three Game 6s On Tap For Thursday

All three road teams are favored Thursday night, as the Knicks will face the Hawks, the Celtics will take on the Sixers, and the Nuggets will square off against the Wolves.

Matt Burke80 days ago
Sports

Josh Hart Admits He Enjoys Partner's Breast Milk, NBA Fans Respond (UPDATE)

Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Brunson, De'Aaron Fox, and C.J. McCollum weighed in on the Knicks guard's tweet.

Jose Martinez1144 days ago
jj reddick rips zion williamson
Sports

JJ Redick Rips Zion Williamson for Not Reaching Out to CJ McCollum After Trade (UPDATE)

JJ Redick called out Zion Williamson on 'First Take' after the New Orleans Pelicans star didn't reach out to CJ McCollum when he was traded to the Pelicans.

tara mahadevan1607 days ago
Ben Simmons Joel Embiid 2019 Philadelphia
Sports

11 NBA Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Other than Ben Simmons, we're not saying these players are for sure getting traded. But all have a potentially a short shelf life with their current squads.

Adam Caparell1748 days ago
Ben Simmons Game 7 Warmup Sixers Hawks 2021
Sports

4 Ben Simmons Trades That Could Happen

It appears that the days of Ben Simmons playing point guard for the Sixers could be over. Where could Philly ship the three-time All-Star? Here are a few spots.

Adam Caparell1751 days ago
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Ben Simmon Sixers Cavaliers 2021
Sports

10 NBA Players Who Should Get Traded This Offseason

The trade market has the potential to be way more wild than free agency this summer. Here's 10 intriguing trade candidates who could be on the move.

Adam Caparell1837 days ago
giannis-cj-durant
Sports

CJ McCollum Seemingly Shades Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Defending Kevin Durant in Game 5

CJ McCollum took to Twitter to seemingly shade Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 5 performance against the Nets by calling him out for not guarding Kevin Durant.

Abel Shifferaw1859 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
Sports

The Best Moments of The Complex Sports Podcast

The Complex Sports crew looked back after 100-plus episodes and offers up their favorite moments with star guests liker Kevin Garnett, Marshawn Lynch, and more.

Complex Sports1873 days ago
CJ McCollum
Sports

CJ McCollum Responds to Anthony Edwards Calling Out Damian Lillard's Rapping Ability

CJ McCollum did not seem to take the rap boasts of first overall pick Anthony Edwards very seriously during the latest episode of 'Load Management.'

Gavin Evans2062 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

CJ McCollum Talks Browns, NBA Free Agency + Kirk Herbstreit on Fields/Lawrence: Listen to Load Management

Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum joined the pod to chat about his beloved Cleveland Browns before ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit dropped in.

Complex Sports2062 days ago
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Sports

CJ McCollum Talks Time Away From Basketball and When the NBA Returns: Listen to 'Load Management’ Ep. 20

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum joined the podcast and told us how he's getting through these crazy times without basketball.

Complex Sports2300 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

LeBron James Says He's 'Not Playing' If NBA Stops Fans from Attending Games Due to Coronavirus (UPDATE)

Though LeBron is more concerned with putting on a show for the fans, the coronavirus scare has impacted other NBA players.

Xavier Hamilton2324 days ago
Portland's Damian Lillard
Sports

Damian Lillard Sounds Off On Missed Goaltending Call in Final Seconds of Utah Loss

The Portland Trail Blazer had beef with the refs over a missed goaltend in a Friday night loss to Utah.

Gavin Evans2352 days ago
Luka Doncic Mavericks Wizards 2019
Sports

Ranking 10 NBA Players' Chances to Be First-Time All-Stars

From Trae Young to Luka Doncic, the Complex Sports squad ranked 10 NBA players who could be first-time NBA all-stars this season.

Josh Herwitt2455 days ago

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