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The six-time All-NBA guard told us why he still wants to win a championship with the Trail Blazers after they revamped the roster at the trade deadline.Adam Caparell
We’ll continue to update this list as all the consequential trades hit the timeline and answer the questions like: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?Adam Caparell
Joel Embiid was busy on Twitter Tuesday, posting a series of cryptic tweets after the Portland Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.tara mahadevan
Now that practically every player in the NBA is eligible to be traded, expect the rumors and innuendo about swaps featuring stars to heat up.Adam Caparell