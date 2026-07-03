Christine And The Queens

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YOU CAN'T KILL ME album artwork by Nicola Samori
Music

070 Shake Shares New Track "Body" f/ Christine and the Queens From Upcoming Album 'You Can’t Kill Me'

070 Shake has returned with "Body" featuring Christine and the Queens. The track will land on ‘You Can’t Kill Me,’ which is due out next month.

Abel Shifferaw1520 days ago
mike-dean
Music

Mike Dean Releases New Visual Album 'Echoplex (Live 2021)'

Following all the work he’s put in on Kanye's frequently delayed album 'Donda,' producer and 'Ye go-to Mike Dean is back with his latest solo project.

Joe Price1779 days ago
Christine and The Queens and Tunji Ige Collab
Music

Christine And The Queens and Tunji Ige Collaborate on New Song "No Harm Is Done"

Her latest collaboration is why this French singer is prime for a U.S. takeover this fall. Her newest track from the album finds her linking up with Tunji Ige.

jessielmorris3965 days ago

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