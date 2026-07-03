Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.Kyle Parkinson
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Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.Oren Weisfeld
It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.Vivek Jacob
With the WNBA's 30th season tipping off, the league's 20 best players are set. Where do Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and A'ja Wilson rank?Thomas Golianopoulos