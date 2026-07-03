Christine Taylor

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(L-R) Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.
Sports

Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Burned Their Clothes After Knicks Game 3 Loss: 'You Start Fresh'

"I'm never wearing that stupid Finals shirt that I was wearing," the actor said after the Knicks lost to the Spurs by four points.

tara mahadevan37 days ago

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