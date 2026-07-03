Charlie Brown

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Charlie Brown from "Peanuts" stands in the snow holding a small, sparse Christmas tree under a starry night sky.
Pop Culture

The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season

From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season

Jamie Iovine206 days ago
Voice actor Peter Robbins and Charlie Brown attend Warner Home Video's DVD Release of "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown"
Pop Culture

Peter Robbins, Who Voiced Original Charlie Brown, Dies by Suicide at 65

Peter Robbins, who was the original voice of Charlie Brown in specials like 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' died last week at age 65 after taking his own life.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1634 days ago
Colin in Black and White on Netflix
Pop Culture

Best New Movies and Shows This Week: 'Colin in Black & White,' 'Insecure' and More

Our picks for best new movies &amp; shows for Oct 29-31. Including ‘Insecure’ on HBO Max, ‘Halloween Kills’ on Peacock, &amp; ‘Last Night in Soho’ in theaters.

Karla Rodriguez1723 days ago
Pop Culture

James Bond's 'Spectre' Takes a Hit From Charlie Brown at the Box Office

James Bond's "Spectre" couldn't completely shake Charlie Brown and the gang.

Keishamazing3905 days ago
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Style

Charlie Brown Quotes Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan in Mark Drew's New Series

The Peanuts characters have gone gangster.

Justin Ray4888 days ago
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Pop Culture

Check Out This Hilarious Mash-Up Between Charlie Brown and "Louie" (Video)

And you thought they were neurotic before.

Jason Serafino4964 days ago
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Pop Culture

There is a "Peanuts" Feature Film in the Works

Welcome to the big screen, Charlie Brown.

Tanya Ghahremani5030 days ago
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Style

Snoopy and Charlie Brown Appear In Loopwheeler x Peanuts Varsity Jacket

The memorable duo featured in chenille patches.

Teofilo Killip5090 days ago
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Style

Peanuts x Hellboy Mash Up Art

Charlie Brown as Khan Rama.

Justin Korkidis5290 days ago
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Pop Culture

Charlie Brown Stomps Out Lady Gaga in Thanksgiving Ratings

Mr. Brown's still got it.

ShantÃ© Cosme5348 days ago
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Style

Look At This! Charlie Brown Parodies

Wonder what Charles thinks of these books?

Justin Korkidis5373 days ago
Style

Well Played: Charles Schulz Draws Charlie Brown

Charles Schulz explains his process behind the iconic Charlie Brown.

Justin Korkidis5419 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Mashes Up "Peanuts" and "Jersey Shore"

A guido vs. guidette shouting match gets the old Charles M. Schulz treatment.

MattBarone5632 days ago
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Style

How to Dress Like Our Favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon Characters

From Nickelodeon's Doug to the classic Charlie Brown, learn how to bring some animated style to your look.

Complex6157 days ago

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