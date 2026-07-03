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The Best Christmas Specials to Watch This Holiday Season
From classic animated favorites to modern holiday hits, these are the Christmas TV specials worth streaming this season
Peter Robbins, Who Voiced Original Charlie Brown, Dies by Suicide at 65
Peter Robbins, who was the original voice of Charlie Brown in specials like 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' died last week at age 65 after taking his own life.
Best New Movies and Shows This Week: 'Colin in Black & White,' 'Insecure' and More
Our picks for best new movies & shows for Oct 29-31. Including ‘Insecure’ on HBO Max, ‘Halloween Kills’ on Peacock, & ‘Last Night in Soho’ in theaters.
James Bond's 'Spectre' Takes a Hit From Charlie Brown at the Box Office
James Bond's "Spectre" couldn't completely shake Charlie Brown and the gang.
"Peanuts" Teaser Shows the CGI-Animated, Epic Return of Charlie Brown and Snoopy
Good grief!
Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang Return for Another Stussy Kids Collaboration
Swag out the little one.
The Original Voice of Charlie Brown Pleads Guilty to Stalking Ex and Her Plastic Surgeon
Good grief, Charlie Brown.
Charlie Brown Quotes Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan in Mark Drew's New Series
The Peanuts characters have gone gangster.
Check Out This Hilarious Mash-Up Between Charlie Brown and "Louie" (Video)
And you thought they were neurotic before.
There is a "Peanuts" Feature Film in the Works
Welcome to the big screen, Charlie Brown.
Snoopy and Charlie Brown Appear In Loopwheeler x Peanuts Varsity Jacket
The memorable duo featured in chenille patches.
Charlie Brown Stomps Out Lady Gaga in Thanksgiving Ratings
Mr. Brown's still got it.
Look At This! Charlie Brown Parodies
Wonder what Charles thinks of these books?
Well Played: Charles Schulz Draws Charlie Brown
Charles Schulz explains his process behind the iconic Charlie Brown.
Jimmy Kimmel Mashes Up "Peanuts" and "Jersey Shore"
A guido vs. guidette shouting match gets the old Charles M. Schulz treatment.
How to Dress Like Our Favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon Characters
From Nickelodeon's Doug to the classic Charlie Brown, learn how to bring some animated style to your look.