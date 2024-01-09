A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 to the 'Yellow Ochre' Air Jordan 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
We know you are probably already saving up for some of great sneakers coming out later in the year, but that doesn't mean there aren't some pairs worth considering that are dropping this week.
Standouts include the return of Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max2 CB 94, a new "Yellow Ochre" colorway of the Air Jordan 1, and Puma's revival of an unorthodox sneaker from the 2000s, the Mostro.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
