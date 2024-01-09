A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 to the 'Yellow Ochre' Air Jordan 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jan 09, 2024
Via Nike

We know you are probably already saving up for some of great sneakers coming out later in the year, but that doesn't mean there aren't some pairs worth considering that are dropping this week. 


Standouts include the return of Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max2 CB 94, a new "Yellow Ochre" colorway of the Air Jordan 1, and Puma's revival of an unorthodox sneaker from the 2000s, the Mostro. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

We know you are probably already saving up for some of great sneakers coming out later in the year, but that doesn't mean there aren't some pairs worth considering that are dropping this week. 


Standouts include the return of Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max2 CB 94, a new "Yellow Ochre" colorway of the Air Jordan 1, and Puma's revival of an unorthodox sneaker from the 2000s, the Mostro. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Via Nike

Price: $170
When: Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The fan-favorite sneaker from Charles Barkley's signature line is returning once again this Tuesday. Donned by the Round Mound of Rebound during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, this retro stays true to the OG colorway with a white leather upper, black accents, and Dark Royal detailing on the midsole. 

Women's Nike Dunk Low 'Cool Grey'

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This grey suede colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is a perfect everyday sneaker to add to the rotation. Details include a vintage treatment on the midsole and smoky semi-translucent outsole. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Dark Curry'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: There will also be a "Dark Curry" Dunk Low hitting stores later this week with OG colorblocking. The pair features a dark brown leather upper with contrasting white overlays. 

Air Jordan 1 'Yellow Ochre'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Surely to be the first of many Air Jordan 1s releasing in 2024, the "Yellow Ochre" colorway kicks things off this weekend. The pair uses "Chicago" colorblocking, but replaces the usual red paneling with a dark yellow nubuck. 

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid

Via Nike

Price: $110
When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Spanish skate brand, Welcome Skateboarding, is the latest Nike SB collaborator. The Madrid-based shop designed an SB Blazer Mid featuring a Sail leather upper with brown trim, black and white houndstooth on the laces and liner, braided brown leather on the heel, "Casa Welcome" stitched on the heel tab in gold lettering, and artwork by Marta Baztan on the insole nodding to one of the shop's popular skate decks.

Puma Mostro OG

Via Puma

Price: $159
When: Saturday, Jan. 13
Where: select Puma retailers like End. Clothing
What You Need to Know: After being seen on the feet of stylish celebs like ASAP Rocky and Lil Yachty in recent months, Puma is bringing back the 2000s silhouette, the Mostro. The mesh pairs stand out for their medial strap system in place of traditional lacing. Other details include a spiky rubber sole and silver Formstrip. Grey and volt yellow colorways will both be up for grabs. 

Air Jordan 1Charles BarkleyNike Air Max CB 94Nike Dunk LowPumaNike SbNike SB Blazer Mid

Latest in Sneakers