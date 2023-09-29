People Share Hilarious Celebrity Interaction Stories Involving The Weeknd, Brad Pitt, and More

It’s not everyday that you meet a celebrity.
A viral tweet from user Joey a.k.a. @gothamhiphop, which simply asked, “What’s your favorite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity?” has ignited a global conversation about people’s most memorable run-ins with the elite of the world.
What’s your favorite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity? pic.twitter.com/S6ZtE8WpUi— Joey (@gothamhiphop) September 21, 2023
The tweet, which includes a candid photo of Adam Sandler backed by men in suits, was inspired by the user's own experience with the actor. "Awkwardly walked by a pool where it was just Adam Sandler and his kid and no one else," he wrote in a separate tweet. "I didn't say anything but I'm pretty sure we made eye contact."
The replies to the tweet include interactions with actors, singers, rappers, and athletes. The range of those encounters go from heartwarming and hilarious to shocking and controversial.
I’ll still never understand why shaq grabbed my hand like this😭 https://t.co/xoksx1zetq pic.twitter.com/9zQTdVIupz— Malik EL⁉️ (@maliktheoracle) September 22, 2023
my buddy was introducing me to Abel (The Weekend) and he introduced himself as Abel and i responded “You don’t call yourself the weekend???” then he immediately turned around and didnt talk to me the whole night https://t.co/5L0dBBkdKz— Wahlid Mohammad (@Wahlid) September 23, 2023
Can I post these again without getting yelled at https://t.co/WxNThgEYkx pic.twitter.com/NVNINIxgxZ— zach (@sighzach) September 25, 2023
I’ve told this story so many times but at my first job in LA I was in the outside break area and brad pitt walked in to smoke, he was on the lot shooting ad astra, and he said "beautiful day today" and I said “yeah. so are you here interning?" as a joke, and he said "no?" https://t.co/dzXgnqfZ47— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) September 22, 2023
when i met JID after his concert, we were kicking it at his trailer and he brought up my old tweets before TFS when i wasn’t the biggest fan of his music. he asked about why and i got to share my honest opinions abt it. i then told him how special ‘The Forever Story’ was to me… https://t.co/gdGPajuZK5 pic.twitter.com/PokNVcwwYd— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) September 25, 2023
not my fav but it's the funniest. i went to soulja boy's bday party 2yrs ago and in the middle of it he climbed on a stage (that i assume was built for this event) and made the crowd rap HIS songs to him while he watched silently over us like some sort of pretty boy swag pharoah https://t.co/SgDNgLawTE— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) September 24, 2023
Steve Carell once tickled me. https://t.co/v40cXDgHnI— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 24, 2023
I was hanging out in my Jewler’s office on a random Tuesday and Pete Davidson came to pick up a chain he had made- he smelled the weed i had on me from down the hall, i gave him sum of it; we’ve been friends ever since lol https://t.co/DpzILAOolJ— Smoke DZA (@smokedza) September 24, 2023
when I was 18 i was a waiter and i served Larry david and he ordered oatmeal and sent it back 4 times and kept apologizing it ruled I felt like i was in a real life episode of curbed https://t.co/8egFtTJ9qi— h (@ipodmacbook) September 22, 2023
I met Pedro Pascal in London literally last month and asked him for a picture and he said "ehhh no I'm not supposed to be in London right now... "— Kae (@Jolly_Blaziken) September 22, 2023
Which was so funny to me cause he had no disguise no glasses no hood no nothing. He must have thought he's not that famous https://t.co/Use832u8bi
when i was 10 i was in line to ride a carousel. a girl came up to me w her friend and said “her dad is bruce willis, if you let us cut you in line you can meet him.” i said no. rode the carousel went outside & saw bruce yelling at the 2 of them like “don’t use my name like that” https://t.co/30LERFeele— molly taft (@mollytaft) September 22, 2023
I once stood with Keanu Reeves before Diego Velazquez’s 1632 painting “Christ Crucified” in Madrid’s Prado museum. As we discussed the harrowing power of the painting, an old Spanish woman approached with a Bible and pen, holding them out to Keanu. Taken aback he said, “You want… https://t.co/QqM0LJSCwn— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) September 24, 2023
2002. I tape 'Showtime @ Apollo' amateur night. I tuck off in a stairwell so i could sneak & speak to Puffy as he went to stage. He was cool. As I left, I hear Puff ask his bodyguard "Who all these random nyggas in the stairs?! Yall be fckin up!". pretty sure i got dude fired https://t.co/EoKdCCXMoY— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 26, 2023
In 2007 I was hanging in the sports world a lot & I met Michael Jordan for the first time. He taught me how to smoke cigars. Every time (MAD times) we’d hang after that he never called me Sky, he called me “Brooklyn”. “Wassup Brooklyn, I got a cigar for you!”. No flex I swear Lol https://t.co/KJiWlaW9FE— Skyzoo (@skyzoo) September 24, 2023
I went to a Spike Lee signing. I was the first black person in line, and after a bunch of hellos and handshakes to all the white people in front, when I got to him he dapped me up and hit the "What's good brotha" like a real life version of the key/peele obama skit https://t.co/28JuoOf64n— Eyes Wide Shak (@ShakExcellence) September 21, 2023
Daniel Day Lewis dared me to open my Grindr at the Oscars https://t.co/kQ2xLbculW— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) September 24, 2023
When I was a waitress, Kiefer Sutherland would come in to dine and ask “what’s your rent?” and then write that amount on the tip line of the check. https://t.co/SnSE5YrOba— Casey Vandeventer (@HiCaseyV) September 23, 2023
Björk has a timeshare in Puerto Rico and was rumored to be in town that weekend. Lo and behold I go out dinner and she’s dining in the table next to mine. I walk up to her (stupid) and timidly ask her (God help me) “excuse me, are you Björk?” and she responds “not tonight, no” https://t.co/WGplxSK55O— claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) September 23, 2023
maya hawke sat next to our table at dinner and she was talking to her friends about how she couldn’t hook up with anyone at the halloween party she went to bc like 6 ppl were dressed up as uma thurman in kill bill https://t.co/zYA4iyWGwM— michele (@bardenbellaswan) September 23, 2023
Not really an interaction but when Anna Wi*tour left one of her phones at the office and this was the wallpaper https://t.co/UsMumbP9jN pic.twitter.com/AtHQUJYf36— Joshua Graham (@joshuapatrickg) September 24, 2023
Once I was at this party and I was wearing this beanie that has bunny ears and Billie Eilish came up to me, looked at me for a sec, and said "I really don't like that beanie" I looked at her and replied "I really don't like your music" she laughed and we've been friends since. https://t.co/06bbiAw3sF— Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) September 25, 2023
I accidentally bumped quavo in the club, saweetie looked like she wanted to swing on me 😭 we go outside this bitch got in the RR truck cracked the window, looked me up & down and mean mugged me like snoop did Jody on baby boy https://t.co/rJ1fyczLTA— KJ (@bigbosskaia1) September 28, 2023
While the responses are all fun and games, it's also important to take these accounts with a grain of salt because it would be impossible to corroborate each individual claim. Despite the glitz and glamour that comes with their status, celebrities are still real people who have human experiences like the rest of us.
