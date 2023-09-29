People Share Hilarious Celebrity Interaction Stories Involving The Weeknd, Brad Pitt, and More

Soulja Boy, Steve Carrell, Pete Davidson, and Pedro Pascal are just a few worth reading.

Sep 29, 2023
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s not everyday that you meet a celebrity.

A viral tweet from user Joey a.k.a. @gothamhiphop, which simply asked, “What’s your favorite interaction you’ve had with a celebrity?” has ignited a global conversation about people’s most memorable run-ins with the elite of the world.

Twitter: @gothamhiphop

The tweet, which includes a candid photo of Adam Sandler backed by men in suits, was inspired by the user's own experience with the actor. "Awkwardly walked by a pool where it was just Adam Sandler and his kid and no one else," he wrote in a separate tweet. "I didn't say anything but I'm pretty sure we made eye contact."

The replies to the tweet include interactions with actors, singers, rappers, and athletes. The range of those encounters go from heartwarming and hilarious to shocking and controversial.

Twitter: @maliktheoracle

Twitter: @Wahlid

Twitter: @sighzach

Twitter: @cottoncandaddy

Twitter: @raptalksk

Twitter: @bocxtop

Twitter: @rainnwilson

Twitter: @smokedza

Twitter: @ipodmacbook

Twitter: @Jolly_Blaziken

Twitter: @mollytaft

Twitter: @scottderrickson

Twitter: @roywoodjr

Twitter: @skyzoo

Twitter: @ShakExcellence

Twitter: @SAMGREIS

Twitter: @HiCaseyV

Twitter: @clauirizarry

Twitter: @bardenbellaswan

Twitter: @joshuapatrickg

Twitter: @modsiwW

Twitter: @bigbosskaia1

While the responses are all fun and games, it's also important to take these accounts with a grain of salt because it would be impossible to corroborate each individual claim. Despite the glitz and glamour that comes with their status, celebrities are still real people who have human experiences like the rest of us.

TwitterCelebritiesActorsSingersRappersCelebrity FansFansCelebsAthletes

Latest in Pop Culture