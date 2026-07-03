Featured
“Boxing is something I love, but I also love shows—I love putting events on. That’s the real passion. That’s what drives me every single week.”Jude Yawson
The boxing legend gets real about self-care, mental health, and why even the toughest guys need a good moisturizer. Plus, the one celebrity he’d step in the ring with—for the right price.Quinn Diaz
Lawsuits. Tax liens. Liquidating assets. High-interest loans. Does Money Mayweather have money problems?Jack Erwin
After a long period of talk around a potential super-fight, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis prepares to face Xander Zayas in Brooklyn tonight (June 27). Complex UK caught up with the unified champion to discuss his mindset and his plan to become undisputed.Jude Yawson