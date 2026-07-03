Celebrity Boxing

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Elliot Page smiling, wearing a dark pinstripe suit with a white shirt, against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Elliot Page Debuts Jacked Physique in Shirtless Boxing Video

The 39-year-old actor's latest post arrives as he prepares for a new role.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
A man wearing a cowboy hat, leather jacket, and white shirt stands in front of a dark background with white letters.
Life

Mickey Rourke Steps Out Looking Nearly Unrecognizable After Eviction Drama

The actor and former boxer claimed he withheld rent over 'unacceptable' living conditions, while his former landlord said he waited nearly a year for payment.

Helen Storms23 days ago
Blueface and Adin Ross
Sports

Blueface Says Adin Ross Still Hasn't Paid Him After Boxing Match

He says negotiations have been happening, though.

Trey Alston41 days ago
Ray J.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He's Ready to Die in MMA Bout Against Supa Hot Fire

"That's why I'm putting it all in the ring," he said of the fight that takes place this weekend.

Trey Alston56 days ago
Marlon Wayans in a denim jacket and cap holds a microphone, looking to the side with a playful expression.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Jokingly Recalls Watching ‘Baddies’: ‘I’m Never Watching This Again’

The comedian says one wild moment on the show led to an unexpected reaction.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Tyson Fury, Manager of England looks on during Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford on June 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty
Pop Culture

Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Weds Noah Price in Isle of Man Chapel

The eldest daughter of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury walked the aisle in a white lace fishtail gown, a 50-foot train, and a pair of Crocs.

Mark Elibert62 days ago
Ex-NFL Star Greg Hardy Suffers Scary Asthma Attack During Boxing Debut
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Greg Hardy’s Boxing Debut Ended in a Ringside Scare

Hardy, who played for the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys, faced off against MMA fighter Evgeny Goncharov.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Manny Pacquiao's Son Had His Boxing Debut—But It Fell Short of Expectations
Sports

Manny Pacquiao’s Son Just Had His Pro Debut — And Fans Didn’t Expect the Outcome

Jimuel Pacquiao's first professional boxing fight ended in a draw.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
Charleston White and Kodyiakredd on the Island Boys in a split image.
Pop Culture

Charleston White Wins Boxing Match After Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd Quits Mid-Fight

The 48-year-old comedian forced Kodiyakredd to throw in the towel.

Joe Price390 days ago
LeBron James in a Lakers jersey and Stephen A. Smith in a red suit, both looking serious.
Sports

Celebrity Boxing Founder Wants LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith to Get in the Ring

LeBron and Stephen A have been embroiled in a feud over comments made about Bronny James.

Mark Elibert477 days ago
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Mike Tyson in a purple suit and Jake Paul in a patterned white outfit at an event
Sports

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Will Count as Professional Boxing Match

Upon announcing the fight last month, Paul said he's "excited" to "put Iron Mike to sleep."

Joe Price810 days ago

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