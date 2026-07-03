Business Of Fashion

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Balenciaga
Style

Balenciaga Becomes First Fashion House in Substack's Native Sponsorship Program

The luxury brand joins six other inaugural flagship partners.

Trey Alston21 days ago
Off-White SoHo Storefront
Style

Off-White’s Soho Store Has Closed Marking End of an Era, Will Relocate (UPDATE)

Virgil Abloh's EM PTY GALLERY merged art, experience, and retail.

tara mahadevan472 days ago
A diverse group of models in various stylish outfits pose together in a studio setting for Y/Project.
Style

Y/Project Officially Closes After 14 Years

The French brand experienced a number of setbacks in the last year, including its co-founder, Gilles Elalouf passing away in June.

tara mahadevan554 days ago
livestock boutique toronto
Style

Livestock’s Adrian Campaña on the Drops Set to Define 2020

We ask one of Canada's leading sneaker boutiques about being in the business nearly 10 years, getting into collecting, and the drops to look out for.

Josh Walker2349 days ago

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