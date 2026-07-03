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India.Arie Flames Clive Davis Just Days After His Death: 'No Record Label Executive is Ethical'
Pop Culture

India.Arie Slams Clive Davis, Says Record Label Bosses ‘Hurt Lots of Artists’

The Grammy winner used Clive Davis’ legacy to criticize what she sees as an unethical music industry and hinted archival interviews could be coming next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago

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