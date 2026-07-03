L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Criticized for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Featuring Pink Handcuffs
Featured
Life
Given the years of brutality many have faced at the hands of police, social media was quick to roast the department for showing off pink cuffs.Trace William Cowen
A complete guide to the best style release of the week including Supreme x The North Face, Bape x Mitchell & Ness, Noah, and more.Mike DeStefano
We interviewed Sneaker Room founder and owner Suraj Kaufmann on his store's collaboration with Nike on the Air More Money, which helps fight breast cancer.Matt Welty
The Nike Air Trainer Cruz gets a limited-edition makeover for a great cause.Matt Welty