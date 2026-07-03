Brain Dead

Brain Dead is a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and creative collective founded in 2014 by Kyle Ng and Ed Davis. Its apparel features bold graphics, chaotic patterns, and a punk-inspired aesthetic that draws heavily from underground art, skate culture, and experimental music scenes. The brand’s surreal illustrations and eclectic typography create a distinct visual identity that disrupts traditional streetwear norms. Its relevance in the streetwear community comes from its fearless fusion of graphic art and subcultural influences, attracting fans who value pieces that double as wearable art. Brain Dead’s collaborations often involve unexpected partners from diverse creative fields, reinforcing its reputation as a hub for cultural crossover and innovation within the fashion landscape. Collaborators range from Oakley to Magic the Gathering to Brooks Brothers.

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Brain Dead Studios x Coach
Style

Coach and Brain Dead Partner on Limited-Edition Capsule

The capsule, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, will be available in Coach and Brain Dead retail stores.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
A striped button-up shirt and navy joggers, both with "Brooks Brothers" text and a stylized head logo.
Style

Brain Dead x Brooks Brothers Collection: How to Buy

The streetwear collective reimagines classic menswear with relaxed silhouettes and signature details, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff123 days ago
A dark green sweater featuring a simple yellow outline of a head profile on the front.
Style

Brain Dead Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater in Forest Green: How to Buy

The Los Angeles brand's brushed alpaca wool crewneck is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff147 days ago
Two pairs of sneakers: white with green accents and a face outline, and green with silver and yellow detailing.
Style

Brain Dead x Adidas Shoes: How to Buy on Complex

The Los Angeles streetwear collective's latest collaboration with Adidas is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff160 days ago
Brain Dead x Adidas
Sneakers

Brain Dead and Adidas' Next Collab Is Releasing on Complex

The latest Brain Dead x Adidas collection releases in mid-December.

Victor Deng219 days ago
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'Jimmy Neutron' Star Jeff Garcia Dead at 50
Pop Culture

‘Jimmy Neutron’ Voice Actor Jeff Garcia Dead at 50

The ‘Jimmy Neutron’ star, who played Sheen on the beloved Nickelodeon show, has died. He was 50 years old.

Bernadette Giacomazzo220 days ago
Brain Dead x Adidas Japan
Sneakers

Brain Dead's Next Adidas Collection Is Dropping on Complex

Here's where to buy the 'Flames' Brain Dead x Adidas Japan collab.

Victor Deng327 days ago
A person is wearing a colorful varsity jacket with the words "IMAGE IS NOTHING" and "This is Everything" on the back.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Pendleton x Better With Age, Stone Island, and More

Merrell 1TRL x Dime Moc Speet Streaks, ERL’s holiday Swirl hoodie and more are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park596 days ago
palace Vivienne Westwood
Style

10 Best Releases Worth Buying This Week: Palace x Vivienne Westwood, JOOPITER x PEACEMINUSONE, And More

First-ever Uniqlo: C menswear, AC Milan x Off-White and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park680 days ago
A Chicago Bulls sweater, Seattle SuperSonics shorts, and a Sanders #21 jersey are displayed side by side.
Sports

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Sports Fan in Your Life

Mike DeStefano943 days ago
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

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Two models in black sports jerseys with "34" and a model in a white vest and denim shorts.
Style

The Best Women's Clothing to Buy Right Now

From reworked vintage Levi's to football jerseys by Ambush, take a look at 10 items we think are worth adding to your closet.

Breeana Walker1062 days ago
Corteiz Duffle Bag in Black
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Corteiz, Bape, Icecream, Moncler, and More

This week's best style releases includes drops from Corteiz, Bape, show merch, Moncler, and more.

Lei Takanashi1109 days ago
Supreme Tamagotchi
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme Tamagotchis, Palace x Porter, and More

From nostalgic accessories like Supreme Tamagotchis to Palace x Porter bags, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1221 days ago
rapha brain dead article lead
Style

Brain Dead Links Up With Rapha To Create ‘Extreme Gear For Quality People’ 

Designed as a mountain bike capsule, the line comprises a number of loose-fitting layering options which have been tested to withstand the toughest terrain.

Sanj Patel1257 days ago

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