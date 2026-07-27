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Brain Dead x Coach Collection Is Now Available on Complex

The Brain Dead x Coach collection is available now on Complex.

A denim jacket with a patchwork design and various pins, next to a pair of black platform shoes with brown soles and stud details.
Complex

Brain Dead and Coach have joined forces on a collaborative collection, and it's available to shop on Complex.

The partnership brings together Brain Dead's downtown Los Angeles sensibility and Coach's heritage leather goods craftsmanship in a range of ready-to-wear pieces. The collection leans into Brain Dead's signature graphic language, the irreverent, pop-art-influenced imagery that has made the label a fixture in both skate culture and high fashion circles.

Among the standout pieces is the Printed Mesh Button Up Shirt in Dark Green, a semi-sheer woven top that carries the collaborative graphics across its surface. Also part of the drop is the Zilly Monster T-Shirt in White Multi, which features one of the collection's recurring characters rendered across a classic tee silhouette. Both pieces reflect the kind of playful, character-driven design work that has defined Brain Dead's aesthetic across its collaborations.

Where to shop the Brain Dead x Coach collab

If you’re ready to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Brain Dead on Complex.

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