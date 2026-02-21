Brain Dead Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater in Forest Green: How to Buy

Brain Dead's Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater in Forest Green is available to shop on Complex. Since launching in 2014, Brain Dead has built a reputation for blending streetwear with art and counterculture, creating pieces that feel both wearable and conceptual. The Los Angeles-based brand, founded by Kyle Ng and Ed Davis, has collaborated with everyone from The North Face to Carhartt WIP, but its in-house designs remain the core of what makes Brain Dead distinct. The Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater is a perfect example of that approach: a wardrobe staple elevated by premium materials and the brand's signature surrealist branding.

The sweater is made from brushed alpaca wool, which gives it a soft, textured finish that sets it apart from standard fleece crewnecks. The boxy, cropped fit keeps the silhouette modern, while the Brain Dead logohead on the front adds a graphic punch without overwhelming the design. The knit strikes a balance between warmth and breathability, making it a solid layering piece for transitional weather.

Where to buy the Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater in Forest Green

The Logohead Alpaca Crewneck Sweater in Forest Green is available to shop on Complex.