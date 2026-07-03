Bradley Beal

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NBA Fans React to Washington Wizards Trading Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns

The Wizards are finalizing a trade that will send Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and multiple second-round draft picks.

Brad Callas1126 days ago
Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports

Police Investigating Bradley Beal Over Altercation With Fans Who Blamed Him for Lost Bet

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards is under police investigation after he reportedly got into a confrontation with several fans following a recent game.

Joe Price1208 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.
Sports

Fans React to the 2020-21 All-NBA Team Selections

Fans react to the announcement of who (and who did not) make the All-NBA teams, following the publicizing of those selections on Tuesday night.

Gavin Evans1858 days ago
Damian Lillard
Sports

5 Star Players the Knicks Should Consider Adding In the Near Future

Bradley Beal? Karl-Anthony Towns? Rumors say the Knicks are going to get a star player in the future, but who? Here are some possible options.

Zach Frydenlund1871 days ago
bradley-beal-kent-bazemore
Sports

Bradley Beal Calls Out Kent Bazemore Over ‘Subliminal’ Hamstring Comments: ‘You a Straight Lame’

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal responded to Warriors player Kent Bazemore seemingly taking a jab at him on Monday over his hamstring injury.

Abel Shifferaw1894 days ago
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Bradley Beal Wizards Pelicans 2021
Sports

Here's What a Bradley Beal Trade Could Look Like

The Wizards franchise player could soon enough be on his way out of DC. So what would a deal for Bradley Beal look like? We offer up some options.

Adam Caparell1996 days ago
bradley beal
Sports

5 NBA Teams That Should Trade for Bradley Beal

It looks like Bradley Beal is the next NBA superstar on the trading block, but where could he go? Here are five NBA teams that should trade for Bradley Beal.

Zach Frydenlund1998 days ago
PJ Tucker Rockets Suns 2019
Sports

8 NBA Players Who Could Get Moved Before the Trade Deadline

Now that James Harden is out of Houston, who are the next NBA stars to get traded? Bradley Beal? Andre Drummond? We picked out eight players who could be moved.

Aaron C. Mansfield2000 days ago
Bradley Beal Jordan Brand Signing
Sneakers

Bradley Beal and Caris LeVert Sign With Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has officially announced the signing of Washington Wizards' guard Bradley Beal and Brooklyn Nets' rising star forward Caris LeVert.

Victor Deng2045 days ago
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Western Conference All Star Team talks to John Wall.
Sports

Winners & Losers: Russell Westbrook for John Wall Trade

The NBA just had a major transaction go down. Which side emerged the winner and which side emerged the loser in the Russell Westbrook-John Wall mega-trade?

Adam Caparell2053 days ago
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Chris Paul Thunder Pistons 2020
Sports

The Next NBA Superstars Who Could Get Traded

From Rudy Gobert to Victor Oladipo, we picked out a group of NBA superstars who could be on the trading block in the coming months.

Danny Cunningham2189 days ago
bradley beal
Sports

Bradley Beal Says a Cop Once Threatened to Put Him in a Headlock After He Was Pulled Over 'For No Reason'

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has revealed that he was once threatened by a police officer when he was pulled over "for no reason."

Joe Price2220 days ago
Bradley Beal looks on during the game against the Miami Heat.
Sports

Lakers Have Reportedly Shown Interest in Bradley Beal at 'Different Points'

Bradley Beal has sparked interest from many NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have reportedly shown interest at "different points."

Jose Martinez2230 days ago
bradley beal nets
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly 'Discussed Avenues' to Acquire Bradley Beal

The Brooklyn Nets have talked about ways in which they could acquire Bradley Beal when he has his player option, Stefan Bondy of 'New York Daily News' reported.

Jordan Rose2249 days ago

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