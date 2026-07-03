Bootleg Clothing

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Ralph Lauren
Style

Ralph Lauren Unveils Digital IDs Label to Combat Bootleg Merchandise

Ralph Lauren is upping its efforts to combat the growing issue of counterfeit goods.

Joshua Espinoza2447 days ago
Beyoncé and JAY Z performing during On The Run II Tour.
Music

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Crack Down on OTR II Tour Merch Bootleggers

The company behind Beyoncé and JAY-Z's tour merch went to court to argue that a restraining order was the only way to combat the selling of fake items, since they've already been made and it would be very expensive to sue otherwise.

juliarp2908 days ago
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Style

The Young Thug x Thrasher 'Bootleg' Tees Are Back

Brooklyn-based brand Honeymoon returns with another batch of Young Thug x Thrasher "bootleg" tees.

Joshua Espinoza3559 days ago
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Style

Forever21 Is Selling Fake 'The Life of Pablo' Tees (UPDATE)

Forever21 is selling a T-shirt that looks just like Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' tour merch.

Complex3679 days ago
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Style

The Pablo Pop-Up Shop Had Bootleg Designs on Its Racks

Austin Butts and Jonah Levine created some bootleg TLOP designs this weekend. And they showed up at the actual pop-up shop.

Joshua Espinoza3770 days ago
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Style

Nicki Minaj Called Out This Guy for Selling Bootleg Tees From the Pinkprint Tour

Nicki Minaj spotted a man selling bootleg T-shirts for The Pinkprint Tour, and this is how she reacted.

Joshua Espinoza3999 days ago
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Style

U.S. Customs Officials Seize $4.9 Million in Fake Handbags And $100K in Shades

Border Patrol made a huge bust on counterfeit handbags and shades yesterday.

frankiecaracciolo4004 days ago
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Style

The Most Popular Bootleg Brands Right Now Will Surprise You (Hint: It's Not Louis Vuitton or Gucci)

Bootleg customers are now going to contemporary brands over luxury ones.

Cameron Wolf4013 days ago
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Style

Counterfeit Fashion Takes a $28 Billion Bite Out of the Industry

You may want to think twice before buying that fake designer gear.

Gregory Babcock4014 days ago
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Pop Culture

This Bootleg Batman T-Shirt Failed Miserably

This bootleg Batman t-shirt has one dead giveaway.

Christopher Spata4276 days ago

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