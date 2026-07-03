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Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
In 1982, Nike bootlegged its Oceania runner to help bypass import laws and formed the Nike One Line. This is how that history influenced a current Air Force 1.Tim Newcomb
From Nigo’s A Bathing Ape’s “Bapesta” to the most recent Warren Lotas “Dunks," these are the most important bootleg shoes in sneaker history.Matt Welty
These lame items of clothing were absolute fails in the timeline of men's style.nicksugai