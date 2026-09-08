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nicksugai

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Why Black Jeans Are the Most Important Thing In One Man's Life

One man's heartfelt ode to black denim, the only thing that makes sense to him when the world doesn't.

nicksugai4200 days ago
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A 16th-Century Japanese Samurai Reacts to the Man Bun Trend

Chonmage is a privilege, not a right.

nicksugai4214 days ago
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Why Do Athletes Suck at Dressing Well?

Breaking down a few reasons why pro athletes just can't get their fresh code together.

nicksugai4431 days ago
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The Lamest Items of Clothing in Recent History

These lame items of clothing were absolute fails in the timeline of men's style.

nicksugai4434 days ago
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10 Soccer Players Who Don't Dress Like Euro Trash Douchebags

These are the rare soccer players who won't be dressing like Euro trash douches at the World Cup.

nicksugai4481 days ago
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Pants Are Overrated: Why The Best Part Of My Day Is Changing Out Of My Jeans

One style-inclined man explains why the best sartorial move is discarding the alphet after a long day.

nicksugai4482 days ago
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10 Situations in Life Where Dope Clothing Makes You Too Over-Confident and You End Up Failing Miserably

Good clothing will always give you confidence, but that's not always a good thing.

nicksugai4501 days ago
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A Menswear and Soccer Expert's Guide to Choosing a World Cup Team to Root for According To Their Kits

Here's who to pull for in this year's World Cup in case you don't know what you're talking about.

nicksugai4504 days ago
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All Dressed Up and No One to Bro: Why Dressing to Get Laid Is Overrated and Unrealistic

One man explores why he has given up on impressing women with his outfits, and stunts with his bros instead.

nicksugai4529 days ago

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