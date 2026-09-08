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Latest Stories
Why Black Jeans Are the Most Important Thing In One Man's Life
One man's heartfelt ode to black denim, the only thing that makes sense to him when the world doesn't.
A 16th-Century Japanese Samurai Reacts to the Man Bun Trend
Chonmage is a privilege, not a right.
Why Do Athletes Suck at Dressing Well?
Breaking down a few reasons why pro athletes just can't get their fresh code together.
The Lamest Items of Clothing in Recent History
These lame items of clothing were absolute fails in the timeline of men's style.
10 Soccer Players Who Don't Dress Like Euro Trash Douchebags
These are the rare soccer players who won't be dressing like Euro trash douches at the World Cup.
Pants Are Overrated: Why The Best Part Of My Day Is Changing Out Of My Jeans
One style-inclined man explains why the best sartorial move is discarding the alphet after a long day.
10 Situations in Life Where Dope Clothing Makes You Too Over-Confident and You End Up Failing Miserably
Good clothing will always give you confidence, but that's not always a good thing.
A Menswear and Soccer Expert's Guide to Choosing a World Cup Team to Root for According To Their Kits
Here's who to pull for in this year's World Cup in case you don't know what you're talking about.
All Dressed Up and No One to Bro: Why Dressing to Get Laid Is Overrated and Unrealistic
One man explores why he has given up on impressing women with his outfits, and stunts with his bros instead.