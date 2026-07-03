Book Covers

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will smith
Pop Culture

Will Smith Shares Title, Cover of His First Book, 'WILL'

In an Instagram post, Smith announced that the Nov. 9 title will be published by Penguin Press, showing off its cover and revealing some additional info.

Brenton Blanchet1855 days ago
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A Look Inside the New Kim Kardashian Coloring Book

A look inside the new Kim Kardashian coloring book created by graphic designer Christina Lee.

Tyler Watamanuk3927 days ago
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Terry Richardson's Retrospective Book Gets Two Barely Safe for Work Covers

Terry Richardson unveils two covers for his upcoming book.

Cameron Wolf4008 days ago
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Pop Culture

Amber Rose Debuts a Very NSFW Book Cover

Amber Rose debuts NSFW book cover for 'How To Be A Bad Bitch.'

fridagarza4059 days ago
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Pop Culture

Amy Poehler’s Author Picture in “Yes, Please” Is Everything

Amy Poehler's picture on the "Yes, Please" book jacket is absolutely incredible.

Doug Sibor4295 days ago
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Lazy Book Cover Designers and the Singular View of Africa

Peter Mendelsund of Knopf explains why every novel about Africa has the same elements on the cover.

andrewlasane4448 days ago
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Classic George Orwell Covers Receive New Redesign

5 new covers inspired by George Orwell classics.

Justin Korkidis4943 days ago
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Haruki Murakami Book Covers Redesigned By Noma Bar

Murakami book covers designed with simplicity.

Justin Korkidis5034 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Book Cover Design

Wonderful Tumblr dedicated to bibliophiles and lovers of design.

Justin Korkidis5045 days ago
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Peter Mendelsund Designs Book Cover For Koji Suzuki's "Edge"

Minimal, effective, and mathematical.

Cedar Pasori5111 days ago
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Faile Book Covers Releases

It's not too late to score one of these covers.

Cedar Pasori5149 days ago
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Arkitip + Complex: Franz Kafka Book Covers by Peter Mendelsund

Peter Mendelsund creates a new set of covers for the Schocken Books Franz Kafka backlist.

Justin Korkidis5253 days ago
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Classic "Berenstain Bear" Book Covers

Honoring the work of legendary author and illustrator, Jan Berenstain.

Justin Korkidis5254 days ago

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