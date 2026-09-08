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Sam Lockhart

Joined July 2014 | 61 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Ashtrays

The 25 Coolest Ashtrays You Can Buy Right Now

Every smoker needs a cool ashtray. From fancy and designer to novelty and unique, here are the 25 best ashtrays to buy right now.

Sam Lockhart2341 days ago
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The Hottest Americana-Themed Photo Shoots

Red, white, and blue never looked so sexy.

Sam Lockhart4824 days ago
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The 50 Funniest Annoyed Picard Memes

Picard is pissed.

Sam Lockhart4828 days ago
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The Hottest Terry Richardson Photoshoots of 2013

From Rihanna to Beyonce, Richardson's sexiest shoots.

Sam Lockhart4833 days ago
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The Funniest Memes of 2013 (So Far)

There was way too much that made us laugh during the first half of the year.

Sam Lockhart4841 days ago
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The Most Inappropriate Father's Day Cards

Whatever you do to show Dad you love him, definitely avoid one of these extremely inappropriate cards.

Sam Lockhart4842 days ago
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25 More Hilarious Fan Selfies With Celebrities

Say "cheese!"

Sam Lockhart4843 days ago
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20 More Regrettable EDM Tattoos

Be careful what you put on your body.

Sam Lockhart4849 days ago
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25 Life Hacks for Small Apartments

Small can still be sweet.

Sam Lockhart4850 days ago
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25 Inspiring Steve Jobs Quotes for Designers

The man had a lot of wisdom to impart.

Sam Lockhart4865 days ago
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The 25 Corniest Quotes Instagrammed by Celebrities

When celebs get emotional.

Sam Lockhart4870 days ago
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25 More Hilarious "Stop Having Loud Sex" Notes

Could you please keep it down?

Sam Lockhart4871 days ago
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The 50 Funniest Scumbag Steve Memes

He's "That Guy."

Sam Lockhart4873 days ago
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The 25 Most Ignorant Mother's Day Cards

Here's to you, Mom.

Sam Lockhart4877 days ago
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The 15 Best "The Great Gatsby" Book Covers

You'll love them, old sport.

Sam Lockhart4878 days ago
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30 Inappropriate Birthday Cards

People mess up in their attempts to give, sometimes.

Sam Lockhart4878 days ago
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The 25 Best Artworks Made From Trash

From trash to treasure.

Sam Lockhart4879 days ago
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25 Cleaning Hacks Every Man Should Know

Fool 'em into thinking you're domestic.

Sam Lockhart4880 days ago

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