Sam Lockhart
Latest Stories
The 25 Coolest Ashtrays You Can Buy Right Now
Every smoker needs a cool ashtray. From fancy and designer to novelty and unique, here are the 25 best ashtrays to buy right now.
The Hottest Americana-Themed Photo Shoots
Red, white, and blue never looked so sexy.
The Hottest Terry Richardson Photoshoots of 2013
From Rihanna to Beyonce, Richardson's sexiest shoots.
The Funniest Memes of 2013 (So Far)
There was way too much that made us laugh during the first half of the year.
The Most Inappropriate Father's Day Cards
Whatever you do to show Dad you love him, definitely avoid one of these extremely inappropriate cards.
25 Inspiring Steve Jobs Quotes for Designers
The man had a lot of wisdom to impart.
The 25 Corniest Quotes Instagrammed by Celebrities
When celebs get emotional.
25 More Hilarious "Stop Having Loud Sex" Notes
Could you please keep it down?
30 Inappropriate Birthday Cards
People mess up in their attempts to give, sometimes.
25 Cleaning Hacks Every Man Should Know
Fool 'em into thinking you're domestic.