Megan Thee Stallion Says Viral Clip Is Not From Her Upcoming Anime Series: ‘Everybody Relax'

Megan Thee Stallion says the videos circulating online are not from her upcoming anime series. Over the weekend, alleged footage from the “Mamushi” rapper’s upcoming Hotties anime was reportedly screened at the BlerDCon (Black Nerd Convention) in National Landing, Virginia. After video clips from the convention went viral on social media, Megan hopped online to set the record straight.

“This is NOT a ‘sneak peek’ or a ‘snippet’ of my new anime ‘hotties,’” she wrote to her X account on Sunday (March 8). “this clip was from a music video to my song gift and a curse I never put out.” She continued, “everybody RELAX yall DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME🚨‼️” Megan’s track “Gift & A Curse” appeared on her 2022 album Traumazine. An official visualizer for the song, featuring the same Megan-inspired character, was shared to YouTube that year.

The rapper announced last May that her anime was coming to Amazon’s Prime Video and is in development with The Boondocks producer, Carl Jones.