Megan Thee Stallion Says Viral Clip Is Not From Her Upcoming Anime Series: ‘Everybody Relax'

Megan Thee Stallion says the videos circulating online are not from her upcoming anime series.
Over the weekend, alleged footage from the “Mamushi” rapper’s upcoming Hotties anime was reportedly screened at the BlerDCon (Black Nerd Convention) in National Landing, Virginia.
After video clips from the convention went viral on social media, Megan hopped online to set the record straight.
“This is NOT a ‘sneak peek’ or a ‘snippet’ of my new anime ‘hotties,’” she wrote to her X account on Sunday (March 8). “this clip was from a music video to my song gift and a curse I never put out.”
She continued, “everybody RELAX yall DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME🚨‼️”
Megan’s track “Gift & A Curse” appeared on her 2022 album Traumazine. An official visualizer for the song, featuring the same Megan-inspired character, was shared to YouTube that year.
The rapper announced last May that her anime was coming to Amazon’s Prime Video and is in development with The Boondocks producer, Carl Jones.
Last month, Meg shared an update about the Hotties anime to her TikTok account sharing that she was hitting the studio to record the voice for her character.
“This have been in works for so long and I'm just so happy that it's finally coming to life in the hotties,” she said in the video linked above.
“If you love bad bitches, fly clothes, cool ass hairstyles, ass-whooping, storytelling, character arc … Just as soon as the anime come on, just n****s is just getting merked—this might be the anime for you,” she teased.
No official release date for Hotties has been announced yet.