Angel Reese Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ WNBA All-Star Snub for Atlanta Dream Players

Angel Reese is speaking out after the WNBA unveiled its All-Star starters, arguing that the Atlanta Dream's success deserved far greater recognition. Following Atlanta's 81-76 loss to the Washington Mystics, Reese didn't focus only on her own omission from the starting lineup. Instead, the two-time All-Star said the lack of any Dream starter was "disrespectful," particularly given the team's place near the top of the Eastern Conference. "I expect to be disrespected," Reese told reporters, according to ESPN. “For those two, though, I think they work so hard, and they put a lot of work in. The reason why we're where we are is because of those two."

The "two" Reese referenced were veteran guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the weighted guard voting. Under the WNBA's voting system, fan votes account for 50% of the final tally, while media and player votes each count for 25%. Only the top four guards earned starting spots. Reese, who ranked seventh among frontcourt players, made it clear she wasn't questioning the players who were selected. "Congrats to the ones that were nominated, they were well-deserved," she said. "But it's a very big shocker to see that none of us were starters, especially where we are as a team in the league." Atlanta fell to 12-8 after the loss, leaving the Dream tied atop the Eastern Conference and firmly in the playoff picture. Howard and Gray have powered much of that success, while Reese has anchored the frontcourt. Entering the day, Reese led the WNBA in rebounding at 11.6 per game and was one of only two players averaging a double-double this season. The comments also mark a noticeable shift for Reese, who has spent much of the season avoiding public controversy despite remaining one of the league's most scrutinized players. Earlier this year, she acknowledged on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast that constant criticism had become part of her reality but insisted she wouldn't let negativity define her.