Andy Dick

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 8: Andy Dick attends Kash Hovey And Friends At Film Fest LA At LA Live 2025 on November 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Andy Dick Refuses Rehab After Crack Overdose: ‘F*ck No’

The entertainer insisted that he was "100 percent fine" after needing to be revived following an apparent overdose on Tuesday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams239 days ago
Andy Dick in a suit and tie poses on a red carpet with logos for HealGrief and Jade Recovery in the background.
Pop Culture

Andy Dick Says He Overdosed on Crack in Video Showing Him Being Helped by Witnesses (UPDATE)

Dick, 59, is reportedly okay following the incident.

Trace William Cowen240 days ago
Photograph of Andy Dick in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Andy Dick Charged With Public Intoxication, Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration

Andy Dick was arrested on Friday morning for public intoxication and failing to update his sex offender registration in Lake Elsinore, California.

taramhdvn1302 days ago
Andy Dick attends JASMIN's LA Art Show
Pop Culture

Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Battery During Livestream

A livestream once again captured a bizarre moment in the life of Andy Dick. This time, he was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual battery.

Jose Martinez1549 days ago
Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019
Pop Culture

Andy Dick Gets Welfare Check by Police After Roommate Pulls Gun on Visitor During Livestream

Andy Dick got a welfare check from police this past week after a livestream appeared to showed his roommate pull a gun on a visitor to their home.

Joe Price1571 days ago
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