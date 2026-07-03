Freaky

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Latest Stories

Duke Dennis backstage during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena
Pop Culture

Watch Duke Dennis’ Reaction When Random Woman Asks Him if He Wants Oral Sex

Duke Dennis was caught off guard when a fan got freaky.

Joe Price354 days ago
A screenshot from a potential Doritos Super Bowl commercial.
Life

‘Freaky’ Finger Licking in Doritos Super Bowl Ad Finalist Gets Mixed Reactions

The commercial, set in a barbershop, has sparked passionate responses thanks to its alarming finger sucking.

Joe Price533 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Fan Asking Why He’s So Freaky: ‘I Do Like the Fact You Clearly Have an Imagination'

In a new video, the ESPN personality reveals that he's intrigued by a fan's curiosities about his intimate life.

Alex Ocho961 days ago
Nicki Minaj's new single cover art
Music

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Super Freaky Girl” Sampling Rick James

Ahead of her performance at the VMAs later this month, Nicki Minaj returns with her new single "Super Freaky Girl" sampling a Rick James classic.

Brad Callas1435 days ago
Yung Miami in the video for her track "Rap Freaks."
Music

Yung Miami Name-Drops Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, and More in New Track and Video "Rap Freaks"

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has just dropped her wild new song and visual “Rap Freaks,” which sees her name-drop some of the biggest artists in hip-hop.

Joe Price1722 days ago
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