Latest Stories
Watch Duke Dennis’ Reaction When Random Woman Asks Him if He Wants Oral Sex
Duke Dennis was caught off guard when a fan got freaky.
‘Freaky’ Finger Licking in Doritos Super Bowl Ad Finalist Gets Mixed Reactions
The commercial, set in a barbershop, has sparked passionate responses thanks to its alarming finger sucking.
Stephen A. Smith Responds to Fan Asking Why He’s So Freaky: ‘I Do Like the Fact You Clearly Have an Imagination'
In a new video, the ESPN personality reveals that he's intrigued by a fan's curiosities about his intimate life.
Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Super Freaky Girl” Sampling Rick James
Ahead of her performance at the VMAs later this month, Nicki Minaj returns with her new single "Super Freaky Girl" sampling a Rick James classic.
Yung Miami Name-Drops Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, and More in New Track and Video "Rap Freaks"
City Girls rapper Yung Miami has just dropped her wild new song and visual “Rap Freaks,” which sees her name-drop some of the biggest artists in hip-hop.