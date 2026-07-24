Yoon Ahn

Yoon Ahn is a fashion designer and founder of Ambush, a Tokyo-based label launched in 2012 that reshapes streetwear through avant-garde jewelry and apparel. She has also been the jewelry artistic director for Dior Men, cfreating revolutionary accessories with bold, futuristic designs featuring industrial motifs and sculptural forms, such as oversized chain links and unexpected material combinations. Her relevance in streetwear and luxury fashion comes from her pioneering use of unconventional materials like resin and metal in wearable art, which resonates with collectors seeking statement pieces that blur the line between jewelry and sculpture. Ambush’s collaborations with brands like Nike further amplify her influence, while her designs frequently appear in celebrity styling, reinforcing her impact on contemporary fashion culture.

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Yoon Ahn and Verbal showcase watches against a red background. Verbal wears sunglasses; both are in dark clothing.
Style

Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak Concept With AMBUSH Founders Yoon Ahn and Verbal

The collaboration introduces a new take on the Royal Oak Concept through a compact titanium build.

Alex Ocho65 days ago
Yoon Ambush x Chase Sapphire Campaign
Style

Yoon Ahn Partners With Chase Sapphire Reserve on Seoul Travel Campaign

The Ambush creative director is showing cardmembers how they can immerse themselves in the South Korean city.

tara mahadevan522 days ago
yoon ahn
Style

Yoon Ahn of Ambush Links With Beats by Dre for Glow in the Dark PowerBeats Collaboration

Ambush looks to continue its hot streak as it reveals it's latest collaboration with Beats by Dre to deliver new, special-edition glow in the dark PowerBeats.

Jordan Rose2076 days ago
yoon
Style

Yoon Ahn Teases Ambush, Nike, and NBA Collaboration

Yoon Ahn's Ambush has received a lot of international attention in 2020, and it looks like the name is about to debut its biggest collaboration in a while.

Joe Price2084 days ago
yoon
Style

Kim Jones Adds Ambush's Yoon Ahn to His Dior Homme Team

The two have been friends and collaborators for years.

Trace William Cowen3033 days ago
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