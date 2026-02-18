Hilaria Baldwin’s Accent Controversy Resurfaces After NYC Lunch Appearance

Hilaria Baldwin’s long-running accent controversy is getting a new chapter—this time with a laugh. According to Page Six, Baldwin recently attended a Valentine’s-themed lunch hosted by Gurus Magazine, where founder Derek Warburton addressed the room and slipped in a light jab at the scrutiny that has followed her for years.

Baldwin responded with a “thank you” delivered in the accent at the center of the debate, prompting Warburton to joke, “I love you, whatever accent they think you use,” drawing laughter from attendees. The crowd reportedly included designer Nicole Miller, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Sutton Stracke, publicist Anna Rothschild, and former America’s Next Top Model judge Nolé Marin. The moment signals a shift in tone from Baldwin, who once described the backlash as deeply painful, to someone now willing to treat the controversy as a punchline. But outside of that room, the conversation around her identity—and how it was presented publicly—has not disappeared. The scrutiny dates back to December 2020, when social media users began questioning inconsistencies in Baldwin’s background.

She was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Massachusetts, yet had spent years speaking with a Spanish-accented cadence in interviews and media appearances, at times suggesting a Spanish origin. A 2015 Today show cooking segment in which she appeared to forget the English word for “cucumber” quickly resurfaced and became shorthand for the broader debate. In response, Baldwin said she grew up spending time in both Boston and Spain, describing her upbringing as bilingual and multicultural. She has consistently attributed her shifting accent to “code-switching,” explaining that her speech naturally changes depending on language and environment. In her book Manual Not Included, she also cited ADHD and dyslexia as factors that impact how she communicates.