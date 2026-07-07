One of the biggest Air Jordan releases of the summer arrives this weekend, with the return of the “Miro” Air Jordan 7 from 2008.

In addition to that, the rest of this week’s drops focus on new silhouettes and colorways. Kicking off the drops today is the arrival of the “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23 and the “Club 58” SB Air Max 95. The rest of the week includes the Crocs Ripple, Soul Goods’ Nike Homescape Woven, and the “Lawson” Air Max 95.

Scroll on for a closer look at the week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can purchase a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)