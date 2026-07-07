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'Miro' Air Jordan 7, Soulgoods x Nike Homescape Woven, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines this week's best releases.

'Miro' Air Jordan 7
The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 returns this weekend. Via Nike

One of the biggest Air Jordan releases of the summer arrives this weekend, with the return of the “Miro” Air Jordan 7 from 2008.

In addition to that, the rest of this week’s drops focus on new silhouettes and colorways. Kicking off the drops today is the arrival of the “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 23 and the “Club 58” SB Air Max 95. The rest of the week includes the Crocs Ripple, Soul Goods’ Nike Homescape Woven, and the “Lawson” Air Max 95.

Scroll on for a closer look at the week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can purchase a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

The Best Sneakers of 2026 (So Far)

Nike LeBron 23 ‘Stewie Griffin’

Price: $210
When: Tuesday, July 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The coveted “Stewie Griffin” LeBron 6 colorway from 2009 inspires this latest LeBron 23 release. The style is available now in a full size run via the SNKRS app.

Nike SB Air Max 95 ‘Club 58’

Price: $190
When: Tuesday, July 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The new “Club 58” SB Air Max 95 colorway draws heavy inspiration from soccer. While a majority of the blocking sports a sail-based makeup, there are colorful sunset gradient details on the interiors.

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Crocs Ripple

Price: $90
When: Thursday, July 9
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: The latest iteration of the Steve Smith-designed Crocs Ripple comes in a simple “Steel Moonlight” color scheme, donning a two-tone grey makeup on the upper. The style will be available on Complex.

Air Jordan 7 ‘Miro’

Price: $255
When: Friday, July 10
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is bringing back the beloved “Miro” Air Jordan 7 on Friday, and it is expected to be the most anticipated drop of the week. The colorway itself references artist Joan Miró’s Dona i Ocell sculpture in Barcelona, Spain.

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Soulgoods x Nike Homescape Woven

Price: $170
When: Saturday, July 11
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest Soulgoods and Nike collaboration introduces the Homescape Woven silhouette shown here. The model features a Footscape-themed upper combined with a Special Field Boot and the Flyknit Trainer Chukka-inspired tooling.

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lawson’

Price: $210
When: Saturday, July 11
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: While the release of the 7-Eleven-inspired pair is currently in question, the “Lawson” Air Max 95 is currently still expected to take place this weekend. One of the destinations for the release is Complex.

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