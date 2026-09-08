Brennan Williams Portrait

Brennan Williams

Joined June 2023 | 2523 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Take Hayashi Vans

Taka Hayashi Ranks His 10 Favorite Vans Vault Sneakers

Taka Hayashi picks his favorite Vans Vault collaborations.

Brennan Williams3577 days ago

Why Vans Didn't Need to Do a Deal with Kanye West

Custom Culture, Kanye West, Damn Daniel, and more.

Brennan Williams3746 days ago

Win a Pair of Converse Weapons Signed by Magic Johnson

A special piece of memorabilia from the Lakers legend.

Brennan Williams3869 days ago

Win a Special Prize Pack From Sole Collector and Champs Sports

In celebration of our new print issue.

Brennan Williams3870 days ago

Look to the Stars: adidas Basketball's "Aurora Borealis" Collection

Adidas' top basketball sneakers are getting upgrades in more ways than one.

Brennan Williams3870 days ago
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Nike's Super Bowl Cleats

Learn more about the next generation of gridiron innovation.

Brennan Williams3875 days ago

Win a Special Sneaker Collab from Truth and Vans

Get the details on the limited-edition Authentic by Kevin Lyons.

Brennan Williams3893 days ago

Here's How to Win a Free Pair of 'Splash Party' Under Armour Curry Ones

It's a celebration.

Brennan Williams3928 days ago

Nike Air Max 95 Doernbecher by Jacob Burris

The 'Bionic Boy' gives us a special Nike Air Max 95 Premium.

Brennan Williams3982 days ago

Win a Free Pair of Under Armour Curry Twos from District Footwear

Serving up free kicks from Chef Curry.

Brennan Williams3986 days ago
Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings Are Auctioning Off a Ton of Player Exclusive Sneakers

It's not everyday that sneakerheads can buy PEs straight out of the locker room.

Brennan Williams4070 days ago

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 12.16.14

An inside look at the sneakers our forum members are currently lacing up.

Brennan Williams4293 days ago

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? 12.9.14

It's time again for another look at the sneakers of the Sole Collector community, from hoops classics to rare runners.

Brennan Williams4300 days ago

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 12.2.2014

We kick off December with an all-new Sole Collector #WDYWT Spotlight.

Brennan Williams4307 days ago

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.25.14

The SC #WDYWT Spotlight returns today with another great lineup of classic Jordans, retro runners and collaborations

Brennan Williams4314 days ago
Advertisement

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.20.14

The Sole Collector #WDYWT Spotlight returns today with another big lineup of sneakers, all picked directly from the SC Forums.

Brennan Williams4319 days ago

Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.18.14

Winter is coming, but that hasn't kept our forum members from bringing out the heat.

Brennan Williams4321 days ago

Revolucionario Design Presents a Wild Air Jordan 1 For Your Art Collection

Air Jordan and the art world collide again, this time inspired by Mexican traditions.

Brennan Williams4322 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App