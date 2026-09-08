Brennan Williams
Latest Stories
Taka Hayashi Ranks His 10 Favorite Vans Vault Sneakers
Taka Hayashi picks his favorite Vans Vault collaborations.
Why Vans Didn't Need to Do a Deal with Kanye West
Custom Culture, Kanye West, Damn Daniel, and more.
Win a Pair of Converse Weapons Signed by Magic Johnson
A special piece of memorabilia from the Lakers legend.
Win a Special Prize Pack From Sole Collector and Champs Sports
In celebration of our new print issue.
Look to the Stars: adidas Basketball's "Aurora Borealis" Collection
Adidas' top basketball sneakers are getting upgrades in more ways than one.
Everything You Need to Know About Nike's Super Bowl Cleats
Learn more about the next generation of gridiron innovation.
Win a Special Sneaker Collab from Truth and Vans
Get the details on the limited-edition Authentic by Kevin Lyons.
Here's How to Win a Free Pair of 'Splash Party' Under Armour Curry Ones
It's a celebration.
Nike Air Max 95 Doernbecher by Jacob Burris
The 'Bionic Boy' gives us a special Nike Air Max 95 Premium.
Win a Free Pair of Under Armour Curry Twos from District Footwear
Serving up free kicks from Chef Curry.
The Sacramento Kings Are Auctioning Off a Ton of Player Exclusive Sneakers
It's not everyday that sneakerheads can buy PEs straight out of the locker room.
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 12.16.14
An inside look at the sneakers our forum members are currently lacing up.
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? 12.9.14
It's time again for another look at the sneakers of the Sole Collector community, from hoops classics to rare runners.
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 12.2.2014
We kick off December with an all-new Sole Collector #WDYWT Spotlight.
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.25.14
The SC #WDYWT Spotlight returns today with another great lineup of classic Jordans, retro runners and collaborations
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.20.14
The Sole Collector #WDYWT Spotlight returns today with another big lineup of sneakers, all picked directly from the SC Forums.
Sole Collector Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today? - 11.18.14
Winter is coming, but that hasn't kept our forum members from bringing out the heat.
Revolucionario Design Presents a Wild Air Jordan 1 For Your Art Collection
Air Jordan and the art world collide again, this time inspired by Mexican traditions.