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#SoleWatch: Russell Westbrook Brought Back the Air Jordan XX8
Why not?
Air Jordan 28 : The Definitive Guide to Colorways
As we officially start the era of the Air Jordan XX9, we say goodbye to previous Air Jordan game shoe. Today we take a look at the lineage of the Air Jordan XX8.
Batista Becomes "Bluetista" in Air Jordan XX8
Another colorway of last season's flagship.
#SoleWatch: Rihanna Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Elephant'
When the first round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors shifted to the Barclays Centers, pop star Rihanna decided to take in some of the action courtside.
Ray Allen Just Left a Pair of His Air Jordan PEs in Public
The Miami Heat shooter just dropped a pair of Air Jordan XX8s somewhere.
WWE Superstar Batista Main Events Monday Night Raw in the Air Jordan XX8
The Animal loves his Js.
You Won't Believe What Will Ferrell Rocked on Jimmy Fallon
Really?
'Bamboo' Air Jordan XX8 Releasing this Sunday
In the midst of the Air Jordan XX8 SE's run, the original model makes its return to retail in the long-awaited 'Bamboo' colorway for All-Star weekend.
Batista Wins the Royal Rumble in Air Jordan XX8
After making his highly anticipated return to the WWE last Monday, it was Batista that won the Rumble.
Interview: Gerald Wallace Talks Retros, Playing With Jordan, and Call of Duty
From Jordan PEs to online multiplayer in COD.
Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" - Fire Red
The Air Jordan XX8 will also release this month in a new Fire Red elephant print colorway.
Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" - Cement Grey
A closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" in Cement Grey / White / Black / Gym Red.
KNOW YOUR TECH: Air Jordan Flight Plate
KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.
#SoleWatch: Chris Brown Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Camo'
Chris laced up the latest Air Jordan at the BET Experience in LA.