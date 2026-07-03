Air Jordan Xx8

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Sneakers

Air Jordan 28 : The Definitive Guide to Colorways

As we officially start the era of the Air Jordan XX9, we say goodbye to previous Air Jordan game shoe. Today we take a look at the lineage of the Air Jordan XX8.

Sole Collector4334 days ago
Batista Wears the Blue Air Jordan XX8
Sneakers

Batista Becomes "Bluetista" in Air Jordan XX8

Another colorway of last season's flagship.

Brandon Richard4428 days ago
Rihanna Air Jordan 28 XX8 Red Elephant
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Rihanna Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Elephant'

When the first round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors shifted to the Barclays Centers, pop star Rihanna decided to take in some of the action courtside.

Brandon Richard4461 days ago
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Sneakers

Ray Allen Just Left a Pair of His Air Jordan PEs in Public

The Miami Heat shooter just dropped a pair of Air Jordan XX8s somewhere.

Matt Welty4474 days ago
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Sneakers

'Bamboo' Air Jordan XX8 Releasing this Sunday

In the midst of the Air Jordan XX8 SE's run, the original model makes its return to retail in the long-awaited 'Bamboo' colorway for All-Star weekend.

Brandon Richard4540 days ago
Batista Wins the Royal Rumble in the Air Jordan XX8
Sneakers

Batista Wins the Royal Rumble in Air Jordan XX8

After making his highly anticipated return to the WWE last Monday, it was Batista that won the Rumble.

Brandon Richard4554 days ago
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Sneakers

Interview: Gerald Wallace Talks Retros, Playing With Jordan, and Call of Duty

From Jordan PEs to online multiplayer in COD.

Jacques Slade4638 days ago
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Sneakers

Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant Print" Pack

Arriving this weekend.

Jonathan Sawyer4685 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" - Fire Red

The Air Jordan XX8 will also release this month in a new Fire Red elephant print colorway.

Brennan Williams4695 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" - Cement Grey

A closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan XX8 "Elephant" in Cement Grey / White / Black / Gym Red.

Brennan Williams4695 days ago
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Sneakers

KNOW YOUR TECH: Air Jordan Flight Plate

KNOW YOUR TECH breaks down the scientific technology used in your favorite sneakers and activewear.

Riley Jones4749 days ago
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Chris Brown Air Jordan 28 XX8 Red Camo
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Chris Brown Wears Air Jordan XX8 'Red Camo'

Chris laced up the latest Air Jordan at the BET Experience in LA.

Brandon Richard4766 days ago

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