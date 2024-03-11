'American Fiction' Director Cord Jefferson Urges Hollywood to Take More Filmmaking Risks During Oscars Speech

“I’ve been talking a lot about how many people passed on this movie, and I worry that sometimes sounds vindictive. I don’t want to be vindictive, I’m not a vindictive person anymore, and I’ve worked very hard to not be vindictive anymore,” he began. “It’s more a plea to acknowledge and recognize that there are so many people out there who want the opportunity that I was given.”

“I understand that this is a risk-averse industry; I get it. But $200 million dollar movies are also a risk, you know?” he added. “And it doesn’t always work out but you take the risk anyway. And instead of making one $200 million dollar movie, try making twenty $10 million dollar movies or fifty $4 million dollar movies. Like, you can—there are so many people, I just feel so much joy being here, I felt so much joy making this movie, and I want other people to experience that joy, and they’re out there I promise you.”

Jefferson went on to shout out some of his fellow nominees while addressing filmmakers that have yet to see mainstream success.

“The next Martin Scorsese’s out there, the next Greta’s out there—both Gretas, the next Christopher Nolan’s out there, I promise you," he said. "They just want a shot, and we can give them one, and this has changed my life. Thank you all who worked on this movie for trusting a 40-year-old Black guy who has never directed anything before. It’s changed my life, thank you. I love you all, thank you so much.”