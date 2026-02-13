Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting to Unionize — Here’s Why

Inside one of Nevada’s most established legal brothels, a labor fight is taking shape that could shift how brothel workers are treated across the country. According to a new Associated Press report, a group of courtesans at Sheri’s Ranch in Pahrump has filed to unionize under the name United Brothel Workers, aligning with the Communications Workers of America.

The move comes as workers push back against contract terms and workplace conditions they say leave them with limited control over their own labor.

“We want the same things that any other worker wants,” said Jupiter Jetson, one of the workers involved in the effort. “We want a safe and respectful workplace.” The urgency behind the organizing effort stems from a contract rolled out in December 2025. According to workers, the agreement includes language that would give the brothel sweeping rights over their images and content—even beyond their time working there. Jetson described the potential fallout in blunt terms: “This is how you end up the face of a Japanese lubricant company without ever having signed a document. This is how you end up finding yourself on a website offering AI companionship without ever seeing a penny.” For many of the brothel workers, control over their likeness is tied directly to their future. Molly Wylder, another courtesan supporting the union push, said the terms make it harder to eventually leave the industry. “It was never my plan to stay forever,” she said, noting that she entered sex work to help cover student loan debt. Workers say they raised concerns internally but were given a choice: sign the contract or walk away. Some requested more time to review the terms, while others said they felt pressured to agree.

The dispute also highlights a bigger question: are brothel workers truly independent contractors? Under the current model, they’re classified that way—but workers argue their day-to-day reality looks different. They say they are required to follow schedules, cannot work remotely, and must charge a minimum of $1,000 per hour, with the brothel taking half of their earnings. “In our dream scenario, we would like to be recognized as employees,” Jetson said, “because we would like the full rights and bargaining power that employees have.” That includes basics like negotiating pay structure, setting dress code standards, and access to benefits like health insurance—none of which are currently guaranteed. Union leaders backing the effort say the issue extends beyond a single workplace. “All workers are guaranteed certain human decencies and dignities, and the right to organize is one of those,” said Marc Ellis of the Communications Workers of America.