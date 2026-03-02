Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Questions If He’s Bonnie Blue’s Baby’s Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'

After Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘breeding mission’ led to a pregnancy claim, one participant is now questioning whether he could be the father.

Adult Film Star Believes He May Be Bonnie Blue's Child's Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'
Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP via Getty Images

The fallout from Bonnie Blue’s latest headline-making stunt is already getting complicated—and one adult film star is now publicly questioning whether he could be the father of her unborn child.

Jak White, a 20-year-old performer who participated in the stunt, recently opened up about his involvement in Blue’s February event and the uncertainty that followed. After news broke that Bonnie Blue is pregnant, White admitted the reality of the situation didn’t hit him until after the fact.

“Like, ‘God, she’s actually got pregnant from it. Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know,’” he said in an interview, according to The New York Daily News. “It’s kind of the question in my head now.”

White said he was among hundreds of men who participated in the event, which involved unprotected sex. Despite working in adult entertainment, he noted that the experience—and its potential consequences—felt different in hindsight.

He also shared observations from the day itself, saying, “There were a few people that kind of looked as if it was their first time ever having sex… Most people were kind of getting on chatting.”

Bonnie Blue, born Tia Billinger, had anticipated the possibility of pregnancy. According to her, DNA samples were collected from participants in advance, but it remains unclear whether these samples will be used to determine the baby’s paternity.

The event itself had already been rescheduled once before it ultimately took place. Originally planned for January, Blue delayed the stunt, citing personal timing as the reason.

In a statement at the time, she explained, “The timing needs to be perfect for this to work. Some things can’t be rushed.” The postponement pushed the date to February 7, with ticket holders automatically rolled over to the new date.

What followed was one of the most talked-about moments in her career. The rescheduled session was positioned as an escalation of her previous claim of sleeping with more than 1,000 men in a 12-hour period—a figure that had already sparked widespread debate online.

This time, the focus shifted to what she described as testing whether pregnancy was possible, despite earlier statements suggesting otherwise.

Days later, Blue confirmed the outcome herself. In a video shared online, she said, “Guys, I am definitely pregnant… like, fully pregnant.” She added that she was still figuring out next steps, saying she would “have to ChatGPT what to do next.”

The announcement adds another layer to an already controversial run for Blue, who has remained in the spotlight following a recent arrest and deportation from Indonesia. Despite that incident, she has continued pushing forward with increasingly high-profile—and polarizing—content.

Now, with a pregnancy confirmed and multiple potential fathers involved, questions are mounting. For participants like Jak White, those questions are personal.

“I don’t know,” he repeated when asked about the possibility. “It could be mine.”

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