This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Star Says Fans Tell Her She’s ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’

Elaina St. James isn’t backing down from critics who think OnlyFans is a young person’s game. The 58-year-old creator says she’s comfortable with the career she built on the platform and isn’t interested in disappearing just because of her age. St. James, who launched her OnlyFans page in 2021, has become one of the more recognizable older creators on the subscription service. While the platform is often associated with younger influencers, she says the reaction from fans has proven there’s space for people outside that stereotype.

“I’m far from perfect,” St. James said to Us Weekly in a recent interview. “But I don’t have to be invisible, and neither should anyone else, unless they want to be.” Her presence on OnlyFans hasn’t come without pushback. Some critics have mocked her appearance or questioned why someone nearing 60 would post on the platform. St. James has seen the comments and acknowledges that aging brings visible changes, including what she describes as “crepey, saggy, dimpled skin.” She has also been open about having liposuction and a mini facelift. But the negative reactions are only part of the picture. According to St. James, plenty of messages arrive from supporters who appreciate seeing someone older participate in the creator economy. “My fans tell me I’m aging like fine wine,” she said, adding that some women reach out to say her content makes them feel more confident about getting older. The OnlyFans creator didn’t jump into the platform impulsively. Before launching her account, she had already lived what she calls a “full adult life,” including raising a child and working in a traditional career.

That experience, she says, helped her approach the decision with a clear understanding of the tradeoffs. “I weighed the pros and cons,” St. James explained, noting that even a small level of public recognition can affect personal relationships and emotional well-being. Those changes have been real. Some friendships and family ties have faded since she began posting content, something she described as “deeply disappointing.” Fame—even the kind that comes from a niche online audience—can also show up unexpectedly in public. While on a cruise with relatives, St. James received a message from a fan who believed they were on the same ship but chose not to approach her. “I was grateful for his respect,” she said, though the moment made her more cautious about being recognized. The conversation around OnlyFans isn’t limited to creators themselves. Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump joked about briefly considering the platform after hearing about the money some celebrities were earning.