Adrianne Palicki

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Pop Culture

There's Going to Be a New Show About Mockingbird From 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

ABC ordered a series on the 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' character Mockingbird.

fridagarza3983 days ago
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Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves Came Up With a Badass Hashtag for "John Wick"

Keanu Reeves, Adrianne Palicki, and "John Wick's" directors talk their wonderfully badass action movie.

Jonathan Lees4284 days ago
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Pop Culture

Former "Wonder Woman" Trades In D.C. Universe for Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." casts Adrianne Palicki as "Mockingbird."

Debbie Encalada4349 days ago
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Pop Culture

Crew Member Killed On The Set Of "G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation"

It isn't known if production will be delayed due to this unfortunate turn of events.

Complex5346 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ray Stevenson Cast As Firefly In "G.I. Joe: Cobra Strikes"

Looks like director Jon M. Chu has finally found his villain.

Complex5485 days ago
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Pop Culture

NBC Sets 2011 Fall Primetime Schedule

Comedies, comedies, comedies, oh my!

Christopher Rosen5541 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Wonder Woman" Gets Rewrite, Special Cameo

Don't worry, though: Adrianne Palicki is still Wonder Woman.

Christopher Rosen5566 days ago
Pop Culture

Wonder Woman Will Actually Have Three Costumes, Says NBC

That means the one everyone hated is still around.

Christopher Rosen5575 days ago
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Pop Culture

Adrianne Palicki's “Wonder Woman” Costume Has Already Changed

After fan outcry, the costume for TV’s next sexy superheroine has undergone some tweaking.

Jason Serafino5588 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look At Adrianne Palicki In "Wonder Woman"

Spandex hottie or too cartoon-y?

Christopher Rosen5600 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Producer Of The “Red Dawn” Remake Is A Raving Lunatic!

While the remake of the '80s action flick remains on the shelf, one of its creative minds sounds off.

Jason Serafino5600 days ago
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Pop Culture

Adrianne Palicki Is Your New "Wonder Woman"

NBC just made us very, very happy.

Christopher Rosen5629 days ago

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