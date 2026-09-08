Valeriya Safronova
Latest Stories
The 8 Next-Level NYC Bodegas You Need to Know About
The best bodegas in New York City. The most awesome bodegas in Manhattan.
The 10 Best Bars in NYC to Find a One Night Stand In
Because sometimes all you want is a very short-term relationship.
How to Go From "Just Friends" to Friends with Benefits
Don't get sucked into the friend zone.
A Gentleman's Guide to Having a Threesome
This balancing act isn't as easy as it looks.
20 Celebrity Couples You'll Never Guess Dated in Real Life
Opposites attract, but do they last?
Your Valentine's Day Gift, Decoded
Because a present is worth a thousand words.
The 15 Most Intense Physical Challenges on Reality TV Competitions
You think jogging a mile is bad.
10 Lessons Men Can Learn About Single Women From Sitcoms
When the ladies in your life are too confusing, turn to television for help.
The 25 Hottest British Actresses of All Time
If you're tired of the Scarlett Johanssons and the Megan Foxes of the world, get familiar with The 25 Hottest British Actresses of All Time.
The 25 Weirdest Beauty Pageant Talents
Sometimes the song and dance routine doesn't cut it.
The 50 Hottest Miss America Contestants Who Didn't Win
Taking home the crown isn't everything.
The 25 Hottest Actresses in British TV Shows
Is the grass greener on the other side of the pond?
The 25 Most Annoying Celebrities of 2012
We have got to hand it to these stars for finding new ways to make us hate them all year long.
The 50 Biggest Stories of 2012, in GIFs
A moving picture is worth a thousand words.
The 25 Hottest Women in Costume Dramas
Fantasy role play so sexy you'll want to play dress-up.
The 25 Hottest Female Revolutionaries in Movies
They know how to bring a government to its knees.