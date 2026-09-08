Valeriya Safronova Portrait

Valeriya Safronova

Joined July 2014 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 8 Next-Level NYC Bodegas You Need to Know About

The best bodegas in New York City. The most awesome bodegas in Manhattan.

Valeriya Safronova4488 days ago
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10 Signs She Faked Her Orgasm

At least she's a great actress.

Valeriya Safronova4943 days ago
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The 10 Best Bars in NYC to Find a One Night Stand In

Because sometimes all you want is a very short-term relationship.

Valeriya Safronova4950 days ago
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How to Go From "Just Friends" to Friends with Benefits

Don't get sucked into the friend zone.

Valeriya Safronova4955 days ago
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A Gentleman's Guide to Having a Threesome

This balancing act isn't as easy as it looks.

Valeriya Safronova4958 days ago
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20 Celebrity Couples You'll Never Guess Dated in Real Life

Opposites attract, but do they last?

Valeriya Safronova4960 days ago
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Your Valentine's Day Gift, Decoded

Because a present is worth a thousand words.

Valeriya Safronova4966 days ago
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The 15 Most Intense Physical Challenges on Reality TV Competitions

You think jogging a mile is bad.

Valeriya Safronova4975 days ago
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10 Lessons Men Can Learn About Single Women From Sitcoms

When the ladies in your life are too confusing, turn to television for help.

Valeriya Safronova4977 days ago
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The 25 Hottest British Actresses of All Time

If you're tired of the Scarlett Johanssons and the Megan Foxes of the world, get familiar with The 25 Hottest British Actresses of All Time.

Valeriya Safronova4983 days ago
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The 25 Weirdest Beauty Pageant Talents

Sometimes the song and dance routine doesn't cut it.

Valeriya Safronova4997 days ago
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The 50 Hottest Miss America Contestants Who Didn't Win

Taking home the crown isn't everything.

Valeriya Safronova4998 days ago
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The 25 Hottest Actresses in British TV Shows

Is the grass greener on the other side of the pond?

Valeriya Safronova5006 days ago
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The 25 Most Annoying Celebrities of 2012

We have got to hand it to these stars for finding new ways to make us hate them all year long.

Valeriya Safronova5014 days ago
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The 50 Biggest Stories of 2012, in GIFs

A moving picture is worth a thousand words.

Valeriya Safronova5022 days ago
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The 25 Hottest Brides in Movies

We do.

Valeriya Safronova5026 days ago
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The 25 Hottest Women in Costume Dramas

Fantasy role play so sexy you'll want to play dress-up.

Valeriya Safronova5031 days ago
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The 25 Hottest Female Revolutionaries in Movies

They know how to bring a government to its knees.

Valeriya Safronova5046 days ago

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