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Latest Stories
Sports
J.R. Smith and ‘The Flash’ Actress Candice Patton Welcome New Baby
The duo went public with the news on Instagram.
Trey Alston657 days ago
Sports
J.R. Smith’s Wife Jewel Harris Calls Him Out for Alleged Affair With Candice Patton in Instagram Prayer
The prayer was shared via Jewel's IG on Tuesday.
Trace William Cowen2404 days ago
Pop Culture
'The Flash's' Candice Patton on the Scarlet Speedster, the Best Super Powers, and Cheerleading for the Dallas Cowboys
The Flash's Candice Patton on perfect super powers and almost being a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.
Hanuman Welch4127 days ago