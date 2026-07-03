Candice Patton

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Latest Stories

J.R. Smith and Patton
Sports

J.R. Smith and ‘The Flash’ Actress Candice Patton Welcome New Baby

The duo went public with the news on Instagram.

Trey Alston657 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'The Flash's' Candice Patton on the Scarlet Speedster, the Best Super Powers, and Cheerleading for the Dallas Cowboys

The Flash's Candice Patton on perfect super powers and almost being a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

Hanuman Welch4127 days ago

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