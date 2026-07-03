Adidas ZX

Since its debut in 1984, the Adidas ZX line has been a cornerstone for runners and sneaker enthusiasts who value both innovation and heritage. The launch of the Torsion system introduced a new level of midfoot support, revolutionizing stability in running shoes and setting a standard for performance footwear. The ZX line is instantly recognizable by its Torsion system and the iconic heel counter, which anchors its design. Beyond performance, the series captures a distinct '80s and '90s aesthetic through bold colorways and mesh uppers, creating a bridge between athletic function and vintage style that continues to resonate with a passionate community of collectors and fans.

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Sneakers

adidas Flips the ZX Flux Script

The Latest adidas ZX Flux flips expectations.

Pete Forester4009 days ago
Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: adidas ZX Flux "Forest"

adidas ZX Flux "Forest"

Rajah Allarey4261 days ago
Sneakers

adidas ZX Flux - Grey Cheetah

The much talked about ZX Flux by adidas is introduced in all new 'Grey Cheetah' colorway.

Sole Collector4478 days ago
Sneakers

adidas ZX Flux - Infrared

The all new ZX Flux by adidas is released in an energetic 'Infrared' colorway.

Sole Collector4503 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas ZX 700 - Navy/Red

Another clean new look arrives for the classic ZX 700 runner.

Sole Collector4770 days ago
Sneakers

adidas ZX TR Mid

adidas presents an all new ZX TR model, built for the trail or casual wear.

Sole Collector5048 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas ZX 8000

Ready for the hills.

Complex5540 days ago
Sneakers

adidas ZX 500 "ZX Runner" Video Game

Return to the 80's with adidas and the ZX Runner video game.

Sole Collector5996 days ago
Sneakers

adidas ZX 800

The old-school runner goes black/white for the new year.

Complex6009 days ago
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