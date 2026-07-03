Adidas Gazelle
Introduced by Adidas in 1966, the Gazelle was originally designed as a training shoe for athletes, featuring a suede upper and the distinctive T-toe overlay that enhanced durability. Its debut coincided with Adidas’ rise as a dominant force in European football, with players like Franz Beckenbauer wearing the Gazelle during the 1970s. The sneaker’s Three Stripe branding and gum sole became iconic elements that helped it transition from sportswear to streetwear.
The Adidas Gazelle experienced a resurgence in the 1990s. In recent years, Adidas has released limited editions in partnership with brands like Palace Skateboards and social media influencers, cementing the Gazelle’s status as a timeless silhouette available at flagship stores worldwide, including Adidas Originals locations and select sneaker boutiques.