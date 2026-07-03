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Swarovski x Adidas Adizero Impact+
Sneakers

Only 44 Pairs of This Swarovski Crystal-Covered Adidas Cleat Are Releasing

Here's how to buy the $440 baseball cleat.

Victor Deng676 days ago
Adidas Nations Icon Trainer Front
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Baseball's International Heritage with All-Star Sneakers and Cleats

For All-Star Weekend, Adidas Baseball is releasing the Energy Boost Icon Trainer, as well as the Adizero Afterburner and Icon cleats, covered in flags that represent its MLB athletes.

Brandon Richard2928 days ago
Kris Bryant Adidas Wings for Life Custom Cleats (1)
Sneakers

Kris Bryant's Custom Adidas Cleats Support Spinal Cord Injury Research

To honor his friend and Wings for Life Foundation, Kris Bryant will wear three pairs of custom cleats to bring awareness to spinal cord injuries.

Brandon Richard3249 days ago
Adidas Afterburner Dad Jeans Father's Day Cleats (1)
Sneakers

Adidas Turned Your Dad Jean Jokes Into Cleats for Father's Day

Adidas Turned Your Dad Jean Jokes Into Cleats for Father's Day.

Brandon Richard3318 days ago
Adidas Champagne Cork Celebration Cleats Group
Sneakers

Adidas Pops the Cork On More Champagne Baseball Cleats

How baseball fans can get the "Celebration Pack."

Brandon Richard3586 days ago
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Kris Bryant adidas Champagne Cleats Playoffs
Sneakers

Adidas Is Sending Kris Bryant to the Playoffs in Champagne Cleats

Pop the cork, the Cubs are back in the postseason.

Brandon Richard3591 days ago
adidas Roberto Clemente Cleats Medial
Sneakers

Adidas Made Special Cleats for Roberto Clemente Day

Remembering an icon on his special day.

Brandon Richard3600 days ago
USA adidas Energy Boost Icon Cleats
Sneakers

Adidas Baseball Players Have Special Cleats for July 4th

The Energy Boost Icon 2 brings the fireworks.

Brandon Richard3667 days ago
adidas Afterburner 3.0 Silver Dipped for Miami Hurricanes
Sneakers

Miami Hurricanes to Turn Heads in Silver Cleats at the College World Series

The "Dipped" Collection makes its way to Omaha.

Brandon Richard3682 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas Fired a Subtle Shot at New Balance

Both brands have colorful cleats on deck.

Riley Jones3690 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Unveiled Two Special Edition Cleats to Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Saluting the second baseman's speed.

Riley Jones3753 days ago
Sneakers

Could adidas Lose Its NBA Sponsorship to Nike?

Nike might be making a major run for adidas' NBA sponsorship.

John Q Marcelo4145 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Baseball Unveils Red, White & Blue Energy Boost Icon for July 4th

Celebrating Independence Day, adidas unveils a new red, white and blue colorway of the Energy Boost Icon that MLB players will debut on Friday.

Brandon Richard4398 days ago
Sneakers

Cubs' Kris Bryant Receives miadidas D Rose 4.5

Signed by adidas back in March, Chicago Cubs third base prospect Kris Bryant recently received some new kicks for turf training.

Brandon Richard4398 days ago

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