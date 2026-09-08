Mike Sheffield
Joined February 2016 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
The 25 Best Graphic Novel Adaptations Of All Time
Don't worry, only the OG 'Ghost in the Shell' is on this list.
Mike Sheffield3313 days ago
Worst Dressed Men of 2016
Some guys have all the swag; some guys have none. These are the men with the least style in 2016.
Mike Sheffield3566 days ago
Lyor Cohen Predicted the Rise of Young Thug. Here’s What He Thinks Is Coming Next.
The 300 Entertainment founder has been around the block. In fact, he helped build it. Here, he reveals what’s around the next corner.
Mike Sheffield3669 days ago
How Money, Law, and Religion Made Porn Your Enemy
Debunking the myths behind porn, sex, and masturbation.
Mike Sheffield3779 days ago
Could MDMA Save Your Relationship?
In the 1980s, a small group of therapists used MDMA in couples therapy—could the drug make a comeback as a romantic problem solver?
Mike Sheffield3865 days ago
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