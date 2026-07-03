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The stars came out for the recent launch of NBA 2K23 in London. Complex UK was also in the building, and we managed to catch up with grime legendYemi Abiade
From Nintendo's 'Mario Strikers™: Battle League,' to 'God of War' to 'The Quarry.' Here are all of the major video game news and releases for June 2022.Kevin Wong
We spoke to the 2K Games development team about the new technology they're using on their new game 'WWE 2K22' to make Sasha Banks look like Sasha Banks.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Talks WWE 2K22, Facing Logan Paul, and the Legacy He Leaves Behind
WWE legend Rey Mysterio talks being the cover star for 'WWE 2K22,' what he learned from Eddie Guerrero, his son Dominik's career, and his pro wrestling legacy.Kevin Wong