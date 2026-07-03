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2K Games activation
Pop Culture

2K Games and Eastside Golf Link Up for Special Morehouse Activation

Per Eastside Golf co-founder and Morehouse alum Olajuwon Ajanaku, it's important to keep opening up the game to a younger and more diverse audience.

Trace William Cowen1052 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Rips ESPN for Having Ronnie 2K on 'NBA Today': 'Y'all Really Interviewing This Clown' (UPDATE)

Klay Thompson called out ESPN on Monday for interviewing Ronnie Singh, the digital marketing director for 2K, on the network's show 'NBA Today.'

Brad Callas1368 days ago
Rey Mysterio in WWE 2K22
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for March 2022

From 'WWE 2K22,' 'Gran Turismo 7', and 'GTA V' hitting the PS5 and Xbox Series X, here is all of the major video game news and releases for March 2022.

Kevin Wong1598 days ago
nab-2k22-luka
Sports

Here's Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K22 Before it Hits the Streets

The world’s biggest basketball game is almost back once again – with 2K Games latest instalment, NBA 2K22, set to touch down on September 10, 2021.

Jacob Davey1779 days ago
nba 2k21 zion
Pop Culture

NBA 2K21's Latest Trailer Spotlights the Ultra-Realistic Upgrades and Franchise-First WNBA Career Mode

The crazy new advancements brought on by the arrival of next-gen hardware in 2K21 are the franchise's most immersive yet.

Jacob Davey2086 days ago
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NBA 2K League Draft/Mike Stobe/Stringer
Pop Culture

'NBA 2K21' Tweaks Shot Meter After User Complaints

The shot meter for 'NBA 2K21' has been tweaked for lower difficulty levels after complaints that the new system was making it too hard to score.

Gavin Evans2140 days ago
Dallas American Airlines Arena March 2020
Sports

How Sports Gambling Has Changed Without Sports

Online sports betting & gambling have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the industry has changed with no sports.

Adam Caparell2303 days ago
Lamar Jackson Ravens Dolphins 1 2019
Sports

5 Things We Want To See In the New NFL 2K Video Game

Beginning in 2021, 2K Games will begin releasing NFL licensed video games. Here are 5 things we want to see in the new NFL 2K video game.

Kevin Wong2307 days ago
The 2K Sports logo
Sports

2K and NFL Partner to Produce Multiple Future Video Games

The NFL and 2K have announced a new partnership.

Gavin Evans2320 days ago
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Anthony Davis and LeBron James
Sports

'NBA 2K20' Reveals Ratings for Stars

Madden released their ratings on Monday morning, NBA 2K revealed theirs on Monday evening. Check out the latter (or the former) here.

Gavin Evans2559 days ago
Kelly Krauskopf Pacers Assistant GM
Sports

The Indiana Pacers Hire Kelly Krauskopf As the First Woman Assistant GM in NBA History

Kelly will be the first assistant general manager in NBA history to lack a y chromosome. It's about time.

countcenci2769 days ago
Travis Scott
Sports

Travis Scott on Executive Producing 'NBA 2K19' Soundtrack: 'It's an Honor'

Not only does Travis Scott have the No. 1 album in the country right now, but it's also just been announced that he'll be serving as executive producer on the soundtrack for NBA 2K19.

Joe Price2893 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

This Is How WWE Superstars Really Feel About Their Status in the Company

After the WWE Draft, find out how Superstars like Sasha Bans, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens feel about their positioning in the company.

Kevin Wong3614 days ago

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