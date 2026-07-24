We spoke to the 2K Games development team about the new technology they're using on their new game 'WWE 2K22' to make Sasha Banks look like Sasha Banks.Kevin Wong
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WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Talks WWE 2K22, Facing Logan Paul, and the Legacy He Leaves Behind
WWE legend Rey Mysterio talks being the cover star for 'WWE 2K22,' what he learned from Eddie Guerrero, his son Dominik's career, and his pro wrestling legacy.Kevin Wong
From 'WWE 2K22,' 'Gran Turismo 7', and 'GTA V' hitting the PS5 and Xbox Series X, here is all of the major video game news and releases for March 2022.Kevin Wong
We caught up with IDK to discuss the dichotomy between rappers and basketball players, being a London boy living the American dream, and what he loves most...Jason Kavuma