With his Punk era now in full swing, it makes sense that Young Thug is extending the creativity-first approach to a new partnership with the folks over at Adobe.

For the past few years, Adobe has linked with Live Nation for the Adobe Creativity Tour to host challenges that allow for people to express their creativity while having the opportunity to contribute to projects involving some of the most integral artists of our time. Tuesday, the software company announced that it was inviting creators to share “what Punk means to them” using creative assets curated by Thug. Using those assets, creators will design a custom jacket print.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Adobe on this project,” Young Thug said. “Creativity is in my blood and my fans are my soul. I can’t wait to see how they all express themselves creatively within my world. Getting to see them involved inspires me to go even further. Creativity is PUNK.”

A trio of winners will get to see their design featured on a jacket worn by Thug. The three victors will also receive a $3,000 cash prize, as well as 12 months of complimentary access to Adobe Creative Cloud.

“Creativity comes in many forms, but combine music, design, and fashion in the form of visionary artist Young Thug, and you’ve got magic,” Ann Lewnes, CMO and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development at Adobe, said. “Adobe’s thrilled to be partnering with creator extraordinaire Young Thug on a number of exciting creative projects around the launch of Punk.”

For more info on how to enter the Young Thug Jacket Print Challenge, head to this site and download the provided Punk templates. Submissions are open through Sept. 21 and can be shared on social channels using the #YoungThugxAdobe hashtag.

Young Thug has also been tapped to perform at the 2021 edition of Adobe MAX, a global creativity conference that begins Oct. 26. The Punk album, meanwhile, is expected to drop on Oct. 15. Below, revisit Thug’s recent Tiny Desk performance featuring the busiest drummer in the industry, Travis Barker: