The Whitaker Group’s Free Game program is returning in a huge way.

This week, the online retailer announced a special six-part series of the educational event, featuring the Black Community Business Advisory. The BCBA is a panel of Black senior executives who collectively cover a wide range of companies, including sportswear giant Nike and financial institutions like the Bank of America. Its members aim to provide valuable support and education to Black and Brown business owners, particularly those who are seeking knowledge in areas of finance and marketing.

The first installment, titled “Obtaining & Managing Credit for Personal & Business Finance,” will take place at 7 p.m. ET this Thursday via Zoom. It’ll feature industry heavy-hitters who have acquired a great deal of experience in financing and shaping financing policies. Audience members can click here to submit relevant questions ahead of the session and register for the event here.

The first 500 people who RSVP will receive access to the Zoom. Others can also check out the event via the Whitaker Group’s Instagram Live broadcast.

Free Game is the brain child of The Whitaker Group founder James Whitner.

“Free Game is about providing information to help people navigate and avoid potholes in business,” the Pittsburgh native said about the program. “It’s something that I wish I had growing up so we’re just trying to do our part in making it happen.”

Whitner will host the series, which will feature executives from A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, Proper and beSocial. And be sure to stay tuned for upcoming Free Game x BCBA session dates.