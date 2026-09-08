James Whitner
Joined May 2018 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
James Whitner’s Message to the Industry: A Social Media Post Condemning Racism Isn’t Enough
In response to George Floyd's murder, and protests across the U.S., James Whitner of The Whitaker Grp is urging the industry to do more about racial inequality.
James Whitner2299 days ago
Why It's Important to Recognize Racial Diversity in the Footwear Industry
Social Status and A Ma Maniére's James Whitner speaks on the importance of racial diversity in the footwear industry.
James Whitner3058 days ago