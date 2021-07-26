On Monday, Wales Bonner celebrated a “magic quality” in the form of the online launch of the Vision Songs t-shirt.

The shirt, per a press release, is born from an artistic collaboration between Wales Bonner and ambient musician Laraaji. In 1984, Laraaji—who remains musically prolific to this day—released his revered project Vision Songs No. 1, the album from which the Wales Bonner t-shirt takes its name.

Image via Wales Bonner

The t-shirt is fabricated in pure cotton jersey and hand-dyed in radiant orange and pink.

Get a closer look at the shirt above and below. And for purchasing info, hit the site. The shirt is being made available via a limited run of under 100 pieces. All profits from the t-shirt go toward the Care India Foundation.

Image via Wales Bonner

The full Vision Songs Capsule Collection is also featured in an extended photo campaign by Bharat Sikka, as excerpted below:

Image via Wales Bonner/Bharat Sikka

Image via Wales Bonner/Bharat Sikka

Image via Wales Bonner/Bharat Sikka

Image via Wales Bonner/Bharat Sikka

To further the experience, a Vision Songs playlist on Spotify has also been launched and features devotional sounds from Laraaji compiled by Wales Bonner.