Shopping for vintage clothing in New York City is nothing short of an adventure. You can walk for miles and spend an entire day sifting through racks at clothing stores throughout the city. But let’s be real, sometimes you want to shop somewhere that has a little bit more curation than your average Goodwill or Salvation Army. Thankfully, New York City is home to so many great vintage boutiques that carry everything from vintage Polo Ralph Lauren grails to archival pieces from high-end designers. And the best part about shopping for vintage is not just finding sweet old clothes that no one else has, but also giving used clothing a second life.

Whether you’re looking for vintage streetwear at Round Two or vintage sportswear at Mr. Throwback, there’s definitely a good vintage shop out there for you. Stores like Procell and Tokio7 will have plenty of garments to satisfy customers looking for higher end vintage, while stores like L Train Vintage and Beacon’s Closet will offer more frugal options that will send you off on a treasure hunt for the best deals. Check out our list to browse through some of the best vintage clothing stores in New York City below.