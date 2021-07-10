Travis Scott is expanding his business portfolio in an exciting new partnership with Connected Cannabis.

On Friday, the cannabis cultivator announced it had teamed up with Scott to launch Cactus Farms, a venture that marks the Houston rapper’s first official entry into the marijuana industry. The line will drop this weekend in select states and will be introduced with a hybrid strain hand-selected by Scott. According to Connected Cannabis, the indica-leaning strain “features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

The Cactus Farm inaugural strain will be available this Saturday at California dispensaries that stock Connected products as well as Harvest dispensaries in Arizona.

The Connected Cannabis deal adds to Scott’s ever-growing list of business partnerships over the past year. The ASTROWORLD rapper previously teamed up with brand giants like McDonald’s, Playstation, and, most recently, Dior.