Just two months after making it Instagram official, Travis Barker celebrated his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian by getting her first name tattooed on his chest.

After the blink-182 drummer was seen showing off his fresh ink while filming a music video on Thursday, Kardashian confirmed the “Kourtney” ink by sharing a close-up of the design in an Instagram post Friday.

Kardashian and Barker confirmed they were dating in February, and have since been spotted out in public together numerous times, including on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at a UFC fight in March. Last month, Barker opened up about his new relationship during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

“Up until now, I would date girls that didn’t have kids,” Barker said, when asked about his experience of dating women with children. “And I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ Or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ And now I’m spending time with a woman who’s, like, a great mom, who’s, like, a great friend. And you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”