Tracy Morgan’s Spoonie Luv—aka the “World’s Most Sensual Man”—is back in a new Valentine’s Day ad from Supreme.

In the two-minute clip, Spoonie—Morgan’s character from Crank Yankers—explains what love is, and provides various examples of the different forms that love takes. “Love is knowing the crackhead outside the chicken spot and buying him a two-piece with biscuits and coleslaw,” he explains. “Love is making your birthday my EBT pin number. Love is your grandmother whooping your ass and saying it hurt her more than it hurt you.”

According to him, “love is blind, especially when you’re using blindfolds and handcuff. He also professed his love for a “chopped cheese sandwich with extra pickles, mustard and hot sauce,” among other things.

Spoonie was first introduced in Crank Yankers, which aired on Comedy Central and later on MTV2. Produced by Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, and Daniel Kellison, the series featured show regulars and celebrity guests making prank calls that were recreated onscreen with puppets. Kimmel, Carolla, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Biz Markie, and others provided voices for the show.

Next, we’ll see Morgan in the follow-up to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 classic Coming to America, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. “The substance in it is awesome. It just sparked nostalgia,” Morgan told Complex about the making of Coming 2 America. “The writing is incredible.”